Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

Horses at the post
Timeform provide their three best bets from South Africa on Monday
Timeform pick out three bets at Flamingo Park on Monday...

#2 Kick Butt - Flamingo Park R6 (13:30 GMT)

Kick Butt showed much improved form when a good 1 ¼ lengths second in a handicap at this course last month, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her go in again. Ruby And Roses finished third behind Kick Butt last time and could run the selection close again, while Short Skirt Flirt looks the best of the rest.

#3 Carlburg - Flamingo Park R7 (14:00 GMT)

Carlburg returned to something close to his best when winning a handicap over this course and distance last month and remained in good heart when a respectable second, again at this venue, at the start of the year. He has just about the best credentials in this field so gets the vote ahead of Dylan's World and Mighty Storm.

#11 African Magic - Flamingo Park R8 (14:35 GMT)

African Magic landed a handicap over this course and distance in June and, with the exception of his penultimate run, has largely remained in good form since. He ran better than the result might imply when seventh over this track and trip in November and has a big chance here on the pick of his form. Manhattan Cocktail has shown good form in his last two outings and could emerge as the main threat, while Dolphin is another likely to be on the premises.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

