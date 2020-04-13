Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 13 April

#1 English Investor - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45)

On his first start following a break, English Investor was somewhat unlucky not to finish closer at Turfway Park last time. An awkward start, followed by a bump on the first turn, certainly didn't help his case, but he ran on well into third and, with that race now under his belt, he looks worth another chance to regain the winning thread. Mega Honor and Touch 'Em Up are the pick of the remainder.

#2 Zapit - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Zapit overcame all before her when an impressive winner on just her second start back in October, and a repeat of either that, or her penultimate performance, when third in a much better race, should be enough to see her land the spoils here. Shanghai Sally wasn't too far away when runner-up at this course last time and could be the one to pick up the pieces should the selection fail to fire.

#11 Vallestina - Will Rogers Downs R9 (23:15)

Vallestina has returned in good heart after a long spell out due to injury and never really looked in any danger of being caught when winning at Santa Anita last month, setting a good early pace out wide before kicking clear on the turn and holding on gamely. A switch to more aggressive tactics seemed to pay off on that occasion, so we could see her a lot closer to the pace yet again, and her bid to follow up could well be a successful one, despite the hat-trick seeking Tulle also arriving here in peak condition.