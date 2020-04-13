To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 13 April

Racing in America
Timeform select the best bets in the US
Join today
View market

Timeform select the best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...her bid to follow up could well be a successful one..."

Timeform on Vallestina

#1 English Investor - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45)

On his first start following a break, English Investor was somewhat unlucky not to finish closer at Turfway Park last time. An awkward start, followed by a bump on the first turn, certainly didn't help his case, but he ran on well into third and, with that race now under his belt, he looks worth another chance to regain the winning thread. Mega Honor and Touch 'Em Up are the pick of the remainder.

#2 Zapit - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Zapit overcame all before her when an impressive winner on just her second start back in October, and a repeat of either that, or her penultimate performance, when third in a much better race, should be enough to see her land the spoils here. Shanghai Sally wasn't too far away when runner-up at this course last time and could be the one to pick up the pieces should the selection fail to fire.

#11 Vallestina - Will Rogers Downs R9 (23:15)

Vallestina has returned in good heart after a long spell out due to injury and never really looked in any danger of being caught when winning at Santa Anita last month, setting a good early pace out wide before kicking clear on the turn and holding on gamely. A switch to more aggressive tactics seemed to pay off on that occasion, so we could see her a lot closer to the pace yet again, and her bid to follow up could well be a successful one, despite the hat-trick seeking Tulle also arriving here in peak condition.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 English Investor – Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45)
#2 Zapit – Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)
#11 Vallestina – Will Rogers Downs R9 (23:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R2 1m Claim)

Monday 13 April, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
English Investor
Touch em Up
Slewa Red
Stickinwiththeguys
Fusaichi Flame
Inge
Mega Honor
Quicksilver
A We Bit Flirty
The Moment Is Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R3 6f Allw)

Monday 13 April, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Billie G
Zapit
Justaboutright
Mighty Heidi
Eutychia
Shanghai Sally
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 13th Apr (R9 6f Allw)

Monday 13 April, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Smoked Paprika
Tulle
Boston Cadillac
Moonshine Mildred
New Years Love
Erebuni
Twisted Emotions
Expensive Lesson
Lunera
Shallow River
Vallestina
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles