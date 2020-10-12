To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 12 October

South African racing
Timeform pick three bets from Greyville on Monday

Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Monday...

"...a repeat of either of those efforts should see her difficult to beat."

Timeform on Ingakara

#4 Basetsana - Greyville R7 (14:45)

Basetsana looked back to somewhere near her best when third to Lady Sharon at this venue last time, perhaps just not seeing out the longer trip. She is back down to just under nine furlongs here, the distance over which her sole victory came, and with a 7 lb swing in her favour, she is taken to reverse the form with her reopposing rival. Everdene and Spiffy could also go well at big prices.

#5 King's Cove - Greyville R8 (15:20)

Avenier and Ferrari Ice both deserve to be towards the top of the betting for this race, they are both unexposed and are likely to progress further, but they are taking a lot of margin out of the prices, making selections like King's Cove look overpriced. King's Cove is more exposed than the aforementioned three-year-olds, but he has strictly achieved as much in bare form terms as the majority of this field, and his forecast price isn't really reflective of that. He looks well in at the weights here and could give the two progressive horses a run for their money. Fever is another who could also make his presence felt.

#1 Ingakara - Greyville R9 (15:55)

Ingakara has been knocking on the door of late, finishing runner-up over this course and distance in her last two outings, and a repeat of either of those efforts should see her difficult to beat. Dancing Sword is blinkered for the first time and could be the one to chase the selection home, while Miss Caruso makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#4 Basetsana – Greyville R7 (14:45)
#5 King’s Cove – Greyville R8 (15:20)
#1 Ingakara – Greyville R9 (15:55)

Spiffy
Alabama Slide
Green Ice
Basetsana
Short Skirt Flirt
Everdene
Lady Sharon
Janices Secret
Cozy Dot Com
Dark Mistress
Mambo Lyric
Ritchi
Ferrari Ice
Deposition
Regent Seven
Straight Up
Kings Cove
Avenir
Secret Dynasty
World Cruise
Oh Yeah
Time Master
Fort Carol
Fever
Ingakara
Ninetales
Born To Rock
Miss Caruso
Dancing Sword
Emerald Isla
Im Attracktive
Bianca Bolt
Crystal Cove
Angry Bird
Erica House
Elusive Suzy
