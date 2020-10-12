Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 12 October

#4 Basetsana - Greyville R7 (14:45)

Basetsana looked back to somewhere near her best when third to Lady Sharon at this venue last time, perhaps just not seeing out the longer trip. She is back down to just under nine furlongs here, the distance over which her sole victory came, and with a 7 lb swing in her favour, she is taken to reverse the form with her reopposing rival. Everdene and Spiffy could also go well at big prices.

#5 King's Cove - Greyville R8 (15:20)

Avenier and Ferrari Ice both deserve to be towards the top of the betting for this race, they are both unexposed and are likely to progress further, but they are taking a lot of margin out of the prices, making selections like King's Cove look overpriced. King's Cove is more exposed than the aforementioned three-year-olds, but he has strictly achieved as much in bare form terms as the majority of this field, and his forecast price isn't really reflective of that. He looks well in at the weights here and could give the two progressive horses a run for their money. Fever is another who could also make his presence felt.

#1 Ingakara - Greyville R9 (15:55)

Ingakara has been knocking on the door of late, finishing runner-up over this course and distance in her last two outings, and a repeat of either of those efforts should see her difficult to beat. Dancing Sword is blinkered for the first time and could be the one to chase the selection home, while Miss Caruso makes up the shortlist.