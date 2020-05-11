To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 11 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...has proved something of a revelation in recent outings."

Timeform in Dr. Bagley

#8 Mulberry - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Mulberry could hardly be in better form at the minute, not only has she won her last five successive races, she has in fact won 10 times in her last 12 outings. She proved herself more than capable when a game winner over this course and distance last time and should take plenty of beating as she bids for an astonishing six-timer. She will have plenty of competition in the shape of Karate Hottie however, who is searching for her third straight win. Miss Perfect makes up the shortlist.

#3 Dr. Bagley - Will Rogers Downs R6 (21:45)

Dr. Bagley has proved something of a revelation in recent outings. Since beating just one rival home in his previous three races during the winter, the Robertino Diodoro trained charge has been unstoppable, winning each of his two starts this spring, including over this course and distance last time. He is in the form of his life at the minute and looks well placed to land the hat-trick. Kiss My Note looks well in at the weights and can play a part if bouncing back to his best, while Far Out Kailee can win the battle for third.

#7 Ten Count Out - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Ten Count Out posted his best effort for a while when driving clear to win by just over three lengths here last time, and will take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid. Singing Alli is in a good vein of form and looks the pick of the remainder, while Alex's Bourbon is another worth considering.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Mulberry - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)
#3 Dr. Bagley - Will Rogers Downs R6 (21:45)
#7 Ten Count Out - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 11th May (R4 1m Claim)

Monday 11 May, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Baronet
Council Rules
Soaring Now
Karate Hottie
High Class Euro
Miss Perfecta
Seynatawnee
Mulberry
Settle Down Eileen
Indian Gem
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 11th May (R6 1m Claim)

Monday 11 May, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Indy Pirate
Hes No Saint
Dr. Bagley
Purple Sky
Hold For More
Netela
Mustang Eddie
Kiss My Note
Holiday Man
Far Out Kailee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 11th May (R8 6f Claim)

Monday 11 May, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Silver Moon Rising
Veronicas Dream
Aubrey
Singing Alli
Christian Miss
Im So Munny
Ten Count Out
Papa Mambo
Alexs Bourbon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles