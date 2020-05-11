Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 11 May

#8 Mulberry - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Mulberry could hardly be in better form at the minute, not only has she won her last five successive races, she has in fact won 10 times in her last 12 outings. She proved herself more than capable when a game winner over this course and distance last time and should take plenty of beating as she bids for an astonishing six-timer. She will have plenty of competition in the shape of Karate Hottie however, who is searching for her third straight win. Miss Perfect makes up the shortlist.

#3 Dr. Bagley - Will Rogers Downs R6 (21:45)

Dr. Bagley has proved something of a revelation in recent outings. Since beating just one rival home in his previous three races during the winter, the Robertino Diodoro trained charge has been unstoppable, winning each of his two starts this spring, including over this course and distance last time. He is in the form of his life at the minute and looks well placed to land the hat-trick. Kiss My Note looks well in at the weights and can play a part if bouncing back to his best, while Far Out Kailee can win the battle for third.

#7 Ten Count Out - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Ten Count Out posted his best effort for a while when driving clear to win by just over three lengths here last time, and will take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid. Singing Alli is in a good vein of form and looks the pick of the remainder, while Alex's Bourbon is another worth considering.