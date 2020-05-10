To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 11 May

Horses on turf
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select their three best bets at Swan Hill on Monday...

"...is back in grade today and more at home over this trip..."

Timeform on Liberty Song

#8 Our Free Spirit - Swan Hill R7 (06:30 GMT)

Our Free Spirit drops significantly in grade today and draws a far better gate so should prove hard to beat. Reard has not raced since leading all the way to destroy his maiden rivals over 1000m on the Ballarat synthetic last September but looks promising, while Bellarine Beauty is another to consider.

#1 Liberty Song - Swan Hill R8 (07:00 GMT)

Liberty Song is back in grade today and more at home over this trip so has a lot in his favour. Peddler may not have appreciated the quick back-up last time, but could recapture that form with Craig Newitt replacing the apprentice rider, while Top Fred returned from a 14-week spell with a tidy win over this course and distance recently.

#3 Tiny Rebel - Swan Hill R9 (07:30 GMT)

Tiny Rebel has been freshened up since finishing a well-beaten third over this distance at Warracknabeal a month ago, and scored a pretty comfortable maiden win over this course and distance the time before, so is worth chancing. Gregorian Chant is a talented mare with definite claims, while Wasabi can give backers a run for their money, too.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#8 Our Free Spirit - Swan Hill R7 (06:30 GMT)
#1 Liberty Song - Swan Hill R8 (07:00 GMT)
#3 Tiny Rebel - Swan Hill R9 (07:30 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

SwnH (AUS) 11th May (R7 975m Hcap)

Monday 11 May, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tycoon Tony
2. Play Master
3. Real Supremacy
4. Reard
5. Malauka
6. Nearest The Pins
7. Winter Typhoon
8. Our Free Spirit
10. Bellarine Beauty
11. Better Together
12. St Hilarion
13. Poppys Orse
15. Tenacity Miss
16. Low Level Flying
17. Billabong Bilby
18. Miss Inception
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

SwnH (AUS) 11th May (R8 1200m Hcap)

Monday 11 May, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Liberty Song
2. Broccolo
3. Zipspur
4. Olonhro Bay
6. Carmen Sandiego
7. Top Fred
8. Skilled Artist
9. Telemarketer
10. Fearless Falcon
11. Peddler
13. Cosmic Rush
14. Hold Infinity
15. Youngstown
16. Good Verdict
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

SwnH (AUS) 11th May (R9 1200m Hcap)

Monday 11 May, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Brother Paul
2. Ardeeo
3. Tiny Rebel
5. General Cos
6. One Penny Red
7. Wasabi
8. Caorunn City
10. Rose Of Capri
12. South Detroit
13. Sheriffs Way
14. The Weald
15. Hurricane Jack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles