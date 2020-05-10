Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 11 May

#8 Our Free Spirit - Swan Hill R7 (06:30 GMT)

Our Free Spirit drops significantly in grade today and draws a far better gate so should prove hard to beat. Reard has not raced since leading all the way to destroy his maiden rivals over 1000m on the Ballarat synthetic last September but looks promising, while Bellarine Beauty is another to consider.

#1 Liberty Song - Swan Hill R8 (07:00 GMT)

Liberty Song is back in grade today and more at home over this trip so has a lot in his favour. Peddler may not have appreciated the quick back-up last time, but could recapture that form with Craig Newitt replacing the apprentice rider, while Top Fred returned from a 14-week spell with a tidy win over this course and distance recently.

#3 Tiny Rebel - Swan Hill R9 (07:30 GMT)

Tiny Rebel has been freshened up since finishing a well-beaten third over this distance at Warracknabeal a month ago, and scored a pretty comfortable maiden win over this course and distance the time before, so is worth chancing. Gregorian Chant is a talented mare with definite claims, while Wasabi can give backers a run for their money, too.

