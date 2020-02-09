To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 10 February

All weather
Timeform pick three best bets on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...is strongly fancied to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Beau Geste

Back
Beau Geste - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Beau Geste has showed improved form since switching to Tony Carroll's yard, making a winning debut at this course in December, and losing little in defeat when narrowly beaten at Kempton last time. That form is rock solid with the winner and the third both winning their next start, and Beau Geste is strongly fancied to resume winning ways.

Lay
Fraser Island - 14:15 Plumpton

Fraser Island was a good winner on hurdling debut at Newbury but was disappointing when a beaten favourite at Kempton last time. That was on soft ground, and all of his best form on the Flat came on a sound surface, so for all this isn't a deeper race, he could prove vulnerable on the ground.

Smart Stat
Double Kodiac - 17:40 Wolverhampton

£77.98#Simon Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Double Kodiac failed to meet expectations when last seen at Doncaster in August, but he's well worth another chance from this sort of mark judged on his second to a subsequent Group 2 winner Fox Champion at Newmarket the time before. Mamillius is second choice.

Plump 10th Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Monday 10 February, 2.15pm

Fraser Island
Calva Dauge
Beaufort
Ballydoyle
Milreu Has
Truckers Time
Hewn From Granite
Llanbeau
Lisronagh Stone
Queen Among Kings
Lightonthewing
Ardbruce
The Topp Notes

Wolv 10th Feb (7f Hcap)

Monday 10 February, 4.35pm

Double Kodiac
Mamillius
Glenn Coco
Robero
Asdaa
Baby Steps
Knockmaole Boy

Wolv 10th Feb (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 10 February, 4.35pm

Beau Geste
Strict
Seaforth
Turquoise Friendly
Pike Corner Cross
Thawry
Mrs Benson
Loveheart
Runaiocht

