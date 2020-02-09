Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 10 February

Back

Beau Geste - 19:10 Wolverhampton

Beau Geste has showed improved form since switching to Tony Carroll's yard, making a winning debut at this course in December, and losing little in defeat when narrowly beaten at Kempton last time. That form is rock solid with the winner and the third both winning their next start, and Beau Geste is strongly fancied to resume winning ways.

Fraser Island - 14:15 Plumpton

Fraser Island was a good winner on hurdling debut at Newbury but was disappointing when a beaten favourite at Kempton last time. That was on soft ground, and all of his best form on the Flat came on a sound surface, so for all this isn't a deeper race, he could prove vulnerable on the ground.

Double Kodiac - 17:40 Wolverhampton

Simon Crisford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Double Kodiac failed to meet expectations when last seen at Doncaster in August, but he's well worth another chance from this sort of mark judged on his second to a subsequent Group 2 winner Fox Champion at Newmarket the time before. Mamillius is second choice.