Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 10 August

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Turffontein on Monday...

"...a repeat of her most recent effort should see her go close..."

Timeform on Ice Lord

#6 Ice Lord - Turffontein R6 (14:40)

Ice Lord won two of her four races last year and she returned in arguably better form when runner-up at Vaal back in February, narrowly missing out. She has not been seen on the track since but has proven she can run well after a break, and a repeat of her most recent effort should see her go close on reappearance. Trend Master and Lone Survivor appeal as the pick of the remainder.

#6 Clock Stopper - Turffontein R7 (15:10)

Clock Stopper won over this course and distance last year and looked backed to her best when second at Greyville back in March. She must prove herself in the same form following break but may have been overlooked in the market and clearly merits consideration, particularly with claimer Cole Dicken taking a handy 6 lb off her back. Sheer Talent arrives here in search of a hat-trick and will pose the biggest threat, while Gold Image may also have a say in proceedings.

#14 Crimson Castle - Turffontein R8 (15:40)

Crimson Castle showed much improved form to run out a wide-margin winner to break her maiden at Flamingo Park in March, and she followed that up with success on her handicap debut at the same venue later the same month. She ran below form on her return to action at this venue last time but is significantly down in trip here and looks weighted to go well, particularly with Philasande Mxoli's claim relieving her of a further 9 lb. Phillydelphia looks the best bet for second, while Allez Les Bleu can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

Recommended bets

#6 Ice Lord – Turffontein R6 (14:40)
#6 Clock Stopper – Turffontein R7 (15:10)
#14 Crimson Castle – Turffontein R8 (15:40)

Turf (RSA) 10th Aug (R6 1600m Hcap)

Turf (RSA) 10th Aug (R7 1000m Hcap)

Turf (RSA) 10th Aug (R8 1000m Hcap)

