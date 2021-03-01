Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 1 March

#7 Bell Jar - Greyville R6 (13:50)

Bell Jar proved herself back to somewhere close to her best when a creditable half-length third at this course last time, and she looks to have solid claims of going a couple of places better on these terms. Thru' The Trees represent the most likely danger.

#3 Two Of Us - Greyville R7 (14:25)

Two Of Us has been running respectably without really looking like winning this term, but this rates a much more winnable contest, and he merits plenty of consideration. Precious Love is one to keep an eye on at a big price, while What A Blast also warrants closer scrutiny.

#11 Straight Six - Greyville R8 (15:00)

Straight Six showed much improved form to finish a half-length second over this course and distance in January, and with improvement anticipated, he looks a solid option to break his maiden. Montana Sky and What A Ryder looks the two most likely to chase the selection home.

