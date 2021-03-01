To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 1 March

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...

"...with improvement anticipated, he looks a solid option to break his maiden."

Timeform on Straight Six

#7 Bell Jar - Greyville R6 (13:50)

Bell Jar proved herself back to somewhere close to her best when a creditable half-length third at this course last time, and she looks to have solid claims of going a couple of places better on these terms. Thru' The Trees represent the most likely danger.

#3 Two Of Us - Greyville R7 (14:25)

Two Of Us has been running respectably without really looking like winning this term, but this rates a much more winnable contest, and he merits plenty of consideration. Precious Love is one to keep an eye on at a big price, while What A Blast also warrants closer scrutiny.

#11 Straight Six - Greyville R8 (15:00)

Straight Six showed much improved form to finish a half-length second over this course and distance in January, and with improvement anticipated, he looks a solid option to break his maiden. Montana Sky and What A Ryder looks the two most likely to chase the selection home.

Grey (RSA) 1st Mar (R6 2000m Hcap)

Monday 1 March, 1.50pm

Legend Has It
Cozy Dot Com
Top Salute
Janices Secret
Twice As Special
Bell Jar
Ingakara
Que For You
Thru The Trees
Golden Duck
Grey (RSA) 1st Mar (R7 1400m Hcap)

Monday 1 March, 2.25pm

Putchini
Palace Wind
Two Of Us
Presumptuous
What A Blast
Stand By Me
The Snow War
Norland
Dallas
Precious Love
Hello Again
Strikeitlikeamatch
Grey (RSA) 1st Mar (R8 1400m Mdn)

Monday 1 March, 3.00pm

Dont Touch Me
Caearo
Ciro
The Saracen
Yamashitas Gold
What A Ryder
Northern Tune
Montana Sky
Khan
Cleto
Straight Six
Purple Magic
