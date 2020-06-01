To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Monday...

"...her previous efforts make her one of the likelier types in this contest."

Timeform on Explosive Package

#3 Explosive Package - Tampa Bay R3 (18:50)

Explosive Package ran below form last time, when seventh here 17 days ago, but her previous efforts make her one of the likelier types in this contest. Her close second at this venue on her prior run rates as a good piece of form and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see her get off the mark. Katie Faloona and Maidu look the main threats.

#2 Capture The Ride - Tampa Bay R4 (19:20)

Capture The Ride had some good form in Canada prior to his switch to Antonio Machado's yard, including when third at Woodbine six months ago. He makes plenty of appeal on stable debut, particularly with Antonio Gallardo in the saddle, with the trainer/jockey combination of Machado and Gallardo a potent one, operating at a strike rate of 32%. Cark is second choice, while Bee By The Sea can chase the first two home.

#9 Spice Road - Tampa Bay R8 (21:25)

Spice Road is having his first run since finishing third at Aqueduct four months ago, and though he is still searching for his first official win (was disqualified when first past the post last year), he is yet to put in a poor performance, never finishing outside the top three in any of his seven runs. He is of major interest on his debut for the Eoin Harty barn and looks to have the best claims, with Juror and Astroturf the pick of the remainder.

Recommended bets

Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Monday 1 June, 6.50pm

Maidu
Katie Faloona
Explosive Package
Vuyelwa
Sunshine Joy
Mighty Electrica
Delightfulzees
Daresca
Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Monday 1 June, 7.20pm

Analyzeyourvision
Capture The Ride
Graycapade
Go Aba Go
Papas Place
Recliner
Swift Kid
Cark
Bee By The Sea
Handsome Coyote
Carl G
Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R8 1m1f Mdn)

Monday 1 June, 9.25pm

Astroturf
Economic Policy
Quid
In Honor Of Artie
Juror
Holy Cross
Saucy Derek
Felix The Fox
Spice Road
My Chitu
Timeform,

