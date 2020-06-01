Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

Tampa (US) 1st Jun (R3 1m Mdn Claim)
Monday 1 June, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maidu
|Katie Faloona
|Explosive Package
|Vuyelwa
|Sunshine Joy
|Mighty Electrica
|Delightfulzees
|Daresca
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Monday...
"...her previous efforts make her one of the likelier types in this contest."
Timeform on Explosive Package
#3 Explosive Package - Tampa Bay R3 (18:50)
Explosive Package ran below form last time, when seventh here 17 days ago, but her previous efforts make her one of the likelier types in this contest. Her close second at this venue on her prior run rates as a good piece of form and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see her get off the mark. Katie Faloona and Maidu look the main threats.
#2 Capture The Ride - Tampa Bay R4 (19:20)
Capture The Ride had some good form in Canada prior to his switch to Antonio Machado's yard, including when third at Woodbine six months ago. He makes plenty of appeal on stable debut, particularly with Antonio Gallardo in the saddle, with the trainer/jockey combination of Machado and Gallardo a potent one, operating at a strike rate of 32%. Cark is second choice, while Bee By The Sea can chase the first two home.
#9 Spice Road - Tampa Bay R8 (21:25)
Spice Road is having his first run since finishing third at Aqueduct four months ago, and though he is still searching for his first official win (was disqualified when first past the post last year), he is yet to put in a poor performance, never finishing outside the top three in any of his seven runs. He is of major interest on his debut for the Eoin Harty barn and looks to have the best claims, with Juror and Astroturf the pick of the remainder.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#3 Explosive Package – Tampa Bay R3 (18:50)
#2 Capture The Ride – Tampa Bay R4 (19:20)
#9 Spice Road – Tampa Bay R8 (21:25)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Monday 1 June, 6.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maidu
|Katie Faloona
|Explosive Package
|Vuyelwa
|Sunshine Joy
|Mighty Electrica
|Delightfulzees
|Daresca
Monday 1 June, 7.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Analyzeyourvision
|Capture The Ride
|Graycapade
|Go Aba Go
|Papas Place
|Recliner
|Swift Kid
|Cark
|Bee By The Sea
|Handsome Coyote
|Carl G
Monday 1 June, 9.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Astroturf
|Economic Policy
|Quid
|In Honor Of Artie
|Juror
|Holy Cross
|Saucy Derek
|Felix The Fox
|Spice Road
|My Chitu