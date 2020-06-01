Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

#3 Explosive Package - Tampa Bay R3 (18:50)

Explosive Package ran below form last time, when seventh here 17 days ago, but her previous efforts make her one of the likelier types in this contest. Her close second at this venue on her prior run rates as a good piece of form and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see her get off the mark. Katie Faloona and Maidu look the main threats.

#2 Capture The Ride - Tampa Bay R4 (19:20)

Capture The Ride had some good form in Canada prior to his switch to Antonio Machado's yard, including when third at Woodbine six months ago. He makes plenty of appeal on stable debut, particularly with Antonio Gallardo in the saddle, with the trainer/jockey combination of Machado and Gallardo a potent one, operating at a strike rate of 32%. Cark is second choice, while Bee By The Sea can chase the first two home.

#9 Spice Road - Tampa Bay R8 (21:25)

Spice Road is having his first run since finishing third at Aqueduct four months ago, and though he is still searching for his first official win (was disqualified when first past the post last year), he is yet to put in a poor performance, never finishing outside the top three in any of his seven runs. He is of major interest on his debut for the Eoin Harty barn and looks to have the best claims, with Juror and Astroturf the pick of the remainder.