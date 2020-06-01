Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

#2 Chilly Winter - Greyville R8 (14:30 BST)

Chilly Winter let her backers down last time, but she looks the one to beat in this line-up, and is worth giving another chance to leave that form behind. Simply Russian could be the sternest threat, while At Your Request is not out of it where the places are concerned.

#7 Noemi - Greyville R9 (15:05 BST)

Two-time C&D winner Noemi was beaten less than two lengths here last time, and a repeat of that performance makes her the one to beat here. Valeriana, another C&D winner, is another who could figure, along with Ilha Da Var.

#3 Washington Square - Greyville R10 (15:40 BST)

Washington Square has been hard to fault in recent starts (career-best effort last time) and is the one they all have to beat. Yaas is fancied to follow the selection home, while Ronnie Rocket should go well too.

