Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

Newcastle finish
Timeform pick out three best bets on Monday
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Newcastle on Monday... "To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week"

"...is one to keep on the right side..."

Timeform on Ice Pyramid

Art Power - 14:45 Newcastle

There are some interesting newcomers here, but they will have to be above average to get the better of Art Power, who built on a promising debut at this track last season when winning a five-furlong minor event at York in October. He showed much-improved form to win by five lengths, running to a useful level and still having plenty of running left in him when passing the post. That was on soft ground, and his dam was a real mudlark, but the return to an all-weather surface should pose a problem and Art Power looks an exciting sort. Magical Journey, another lightly-raced sort, looks the obvious danger.

Ice Pyramid - 17:05 Newcastle

Ice Pyramid clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, and he looked a hard ride in his younger days, but Philip Kirby has done an excellent job with this Godolphin cast-off and he looked very progressive on the all-weather earlier in the year. Ice Pyramid won both of his starts over this C&D, each time impressing with the ease in which he travelled through the race and how strong he was at the finish. He looks well suited by this galloping track, and a subsequent 7 lb rise in the weights for his latest success looks lenient, especially given he recorded a fast closing sectional, and Ice Pyramid is one to keep on the right side. The unexposed Alginak, who looks a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver, is feared most.

Byzantine Empire - 18:15 Newcastle

John Gosden knows the family of Byzantine Empire well, having trained his half-brothers Richard Pankhurst and Crazy horse, both of whom were above average. Byzantine Empire shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Kempton in September, finishing second to a potentially smart sort, and it is best to forgive his next start when disappointing at Sandown just 12 days later. Admittedly, he never looked like getting involved after a slow start, but his pedigree/connections plus his starting price that day suggests he is well worth chancing again given the promise he showed on his first start. The step up to a mile and a quarter will also suit. Roger Varian's newcomer Valyrian Steel, who cost €600,000 as a yearling, is one to watch in the market.

“To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes – the ultimate form guide – is free this week”


Recommended bets

Art Power – 14:45 Newcastle
Ice Pyramid – 17:05 Newcastle
Byzantine Empire – 18:15 Newcastle

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

