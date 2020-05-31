Timeform's French SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

Forza Capitano - 12:30 Deauville

Forza Capitano is a smart performer when on-song, as he showed on a couple of occasions last season, notably winning a minor event at Chantilly and running to a similar level in defeat when narrowly beaten in a listed race at Maisons-Laffitte.

Admittedly, he has failed to reproduce that form on his three most recent starts in Group company, including when down the field in last month's Prix de Saint-Georges at Longchamp. This represents a significant drop in grade, though, and it will be disappointing if he can't make the most of what looks a good opportunity on paper, with the weight he receives from the likes of Kenbaio and Simply Striking leaving him fully 6 lb clear of the field on Timeform ratings.

Bakoel Koffie is another who is well treated by the conditions of this race, whilst top-weight Kenbaio cannot be totally discounted, either, with Pierre-Charles Boudot back in the saddle for just the second time since the pair won a similar event together at Deauville last July.

Victor Ludorum - 14:50 Deauville

Andre Fabre boasts a strong team in the French 2000 Guineas courtesy of new recruit Alson, dark horse Arapaho and leading contender Victor Ludorum.

Victor Ludorum produced an impressive turn of foot to get up snugly to beat Alson by three-quarters of a length - and was value for a good bit more than that - in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day last year, and, in our view, that is a much more significant piece of form than the recent Prix de Fontainebleau, in which Victor Ludorum was only third to The Summit and Ecrivain.

Classic trials are a means to an end for Fabre. Last year's winner Persian King was good enough and forward enough to bolt up in the Fontainebleau on his return, but his previous two French 2000 Guineas winners, Make Believe and Lope de Vega, both improved in the region of 10 lb from their reappearance in a trial.

There's every chance on pedigree that Victor Ludorum will excel over further than a mile later in the season, meaning the switch of track to Deauville's straight mile (in a race likely to be run at a stronger gallop than he's faced so far) will arguably suit him better than the turning course at Longchamp, and he should take plenty of beating.

Simeen - 15:25 Deauville

The Andre Fabre-trained Tropbeau got the better of Dream And Do, Tickle Me Green and Ellerslie Lace in the Prix de la Grotte at Longchamp, and there isn't a compelling reason why any of the trio will reverse the form this time. She clearly holds excellent claims and is the one to beat, but could be worth opposing with the completely unexposed Simeen, who has won all three starts for Jean-Claude Rouget.

Those races were only in minor company, so Simeen will need to take a big step forward, but she has created an excellent impression so far and arrives on the back of a cosy win at Chantilly, where she swooped from last to first.

She's the unknown quantity and it's worth taking a chance on her potential over the established form of Tropbeau, who is very much respected.

