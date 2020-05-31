Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

#5 Sons of Bourke - Dubbo R6 (06:25 BST)

Sons of Bourke came from the back to win the 58 here on reappearance and is entitled to strip even fitter now. Kookabaa was back to his best 9 days ago winning the CL3 and will likely push forward again, while Festival of Light won comfortably in this grade last time and is also respected.

#8 Patrick May - Dubbo R7 (07:05 BST)

Patrick May improved in a strong form race and then was on-pace and won in this grade at Parkes. He can continue pushing forward and is expected to get the better of Zamali, who was much better last time under a big weight. Cloud Factory is also expected to be on the scene.

#3 All Hollywood - Dubbo R8 (07:40 BST)

All Hollywood has a good draw today and could prove too classy for these in this grade. Invincible Thunder brings some strong form to the table and should be in the mix, while Holy Empress has a chance on the pick of her form.

