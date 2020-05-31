To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 1 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Timeform select the three best bets at Dubbo on Monday...

"He can continue pushing forward..."

Timeform on Patrick May

#5 Sons of Bourke - Dubbo R6 (06:25 BST)

Sons of Bourke came from the back to win the 58 here on reappearance and is entitled to strip even fitter now. Kookabaa was back to his best 9 days ago winning the CL3 and will likely push forward again, while Festival of Light won comfortably in this grade last time and is also respected.

#8 Patrick May - Dubbo R7 (07:05 BST)

Patrick May improved in a strong form race and then was on-pace and won in this grade at Parkes. He can continue pushing forward and is expected to get the better of Zamali, who was much better last time under a big weight. Cloud Factory is also expected to be on the scene.

#3 All Hollywood - Dubbo R8 (07:40 BST)

All Hollywood has a good draw today and could prove too classy for these in this grade. Invincible Thunder brings some strong form to the table and should be in the mix, while Holy Empress has a chance on the pick of her form.

Recommended bets

#5 Sons of Bourke - Dubbo R6 (06:25 BST)
#8 Patrick May - Dubbo R7 (07:05 BST)
#3 All Hollywood - Dubbo R8 (07:40 BST)

Dubb (AUS) 1st Jun (R6 1000m Hcap)

Monday 1 June, 6.25am

1. Festival Of Light
2. Kookabaa
3. Miss Powerbelle
4. Fine Hero
5. Sons Of Bourke
6. Manangatang
7. Bengalla Bay
8. Zoutenant
9. Grand Exit
10. True Pride
12. Escebee
13. Circus Dancer
14. Tully Ho
15. Dynamite Dan
16. Slickster
Dubb (AUS) 1st Jun (R7 1300m Hcap)

Monday 1 June, 7.05am

1. Any Blinkin Day
2. California Fox
3. Costas
5. Indiana Wolf
6. Universal Thief
7. Harry New Shoes
8. Patrick May
9. Blue Collar Boy
10. Catcha Crown
11. Petain
12. Western Parade
13. Cloud Factory
14. Zamali
15. Shehroz
16. Danspur
17. Late Return
18. Papa John
Dubb (AUS) 1st Jun (R8 1300m Hcap)

Monday 1 June, 7.40am

2. Holy Empress
3. All Hollywood
4. Dusky Damsel
6. Gingers Voice
7. Miss Hugo A Gogo
8. Modernity
9. Creidne
10. Maui Princess
12. Bring The Joy
13. Invincible Thunder
14. Rosesay
17. Fiery Zone
18. Eillod
Timeform,

