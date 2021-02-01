Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 1 February

#9 Tiger Tank - Greyville R5 (12:50)

Tiger Tank produced what was, at that point, a career-best effort to open his account at this venue in November, and he arguably performed even better in defeat last time, finishing third over this course and distance. He is clearly in good heart at present and a repeat of either of his most recent efforts should see him go close. So Smooth looks the main danger as he bids for back-to-back victories, while Fireonthetrack also commands a second look.

#2 Presumptuous - Greyville R6 (13:25)

Presumptuous has been more hit than miss this season, but he did finish second at this venue back in October and, having slipped significantly in the weights recently - now 13 lb lower than his last winning mark - he could be worth chancing at an enticing price. Phil's Power gets the vote for second, while Precious Love makes up the shortlist.

#6 Bravo Zulu - Greyville R7 (14:05)

A five-time winner at this course, Bravo Zulu has been running with plenty of credit recently, including when fourth over this course and distance last time. He has now slipped to below his last winning mark and should make his presence felt. Anigonus appeals most of the remainder, while Transonic also demands closer scrutiny.