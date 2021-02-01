To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 1 February

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...

"...is clearly in good heart at present and a repeat of either of his most recent efforts should see him go close."

Timeform on Tiger Tank

#9 Tiger Tank - Greyville R5 (12:50)

Tiger Tank produced what was, at that point, a career-best effort to open his account at this venue in November, and he arguably performed even better in defeat last time, finishing third over this course and distance. He is clearly in good heart at present and a repeat of either of his most recent efforts should see him go close. So Smooth looks the main danger as he bids for back-to-back victories, while Fireonthetrack also commands a second look.

#2 Presumptuous - Greyville R6 (13:25)

Presumptuous has been more hit than miss this season, but he did finish second at this venue back in October and, having slipped significantly in the weights recently - now 13 lb lower than his last winning mark - he could be worth chancing at an enticing price. Phil's Power gets the vote for second, while Precious Love makes up the shortlist.

#6 Bravo Zulu - Greyville R7 (14:05)

A five-time winner at this course, Bravo Zulu has been running with plenty of credit recently, including when fourth over this course and distance last time. He has now slipped to below his last winning mark and should make his presence felt. Anigonus appeals most of the remainder, while Transonic also demands closer scrutiny.

Recommended bets

#9 Tiger Tank - Greyville R5 (12:50)
#2 Presumptuous - Greyville R6 (13:25)
#6 Bravo Zulu - Greyville R7 (14:05)

Grey (RSA) 1st Feb (R5 2000m Hcap)

Monday 1 February, 12.50pm

So Smooth
Mambo Symphony
Rock With Me
Cool Apache
The Appeal
Kentucky Spur
Origami
Kurts Approval
Tiger Tank
Samsonite
Queraris Cowboy
Al Jackman
Grey (RSA) 1st Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)

Monday 1 February, 1.25pm

Leslies Pathtofame
Presumptuous
Joint Effort
Tarzan
Phils Power
Hammam
Parktown
Majorca Palace
Theravada
Palace Wind
Agent Murphy
Precious Love
Grey (RSA) 1st Feb (R7 1200m Hcap)

Monday 1 February, 2.05pm

Pacific Winter
Transonic
Calgary
Jonathan
Bravo Zulu
Tromso
White Cedar
Dallas
Roys Magic
Antigonus
Rite Of Passage
