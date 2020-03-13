Midlands Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. De Rasher Counter (Emma Lavelle/Ben Jones (3))

Produced a smart effort to land the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November but his progressive form ended when a remote fourth in Grade 2 at Cheltenham. He should not be written off after a break, though the trip is an unknown.

2. Dominateur (Oliver Sherwood/Gavin Sheehan)

Has shown progressive form over fences and bagged two Chepstow handicaps, but finished a well-held third when upped in grade at Wetherby last month. Takes a big step up in trip now and needs to bounce back.

3. Joe Farrell (Rebecca Curtis/Bryony Frost)

Won the 2018 Scottish National and has not been disgraced on both runs this season, finishing seventh in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November. Much respected after his break.

4. Truckers Lodge (Paul Nicholls/Lorcan Williams (3))

Improving chaser who opened his account in three-mile Chepstow maiden before finishing an excellent second in the Welsh National there. Is well suited by a stamina test and still low mileage, so he holds leading claims.

5. Captain Drake (Harry Fry/Bryan Carver (5))

Progressive sort who opened his account over fences in three-mile Exeter handicap. Unseated rider at Ascot on only run since but should stay long distances, so he's not ruled out despite a hike in the weights.

6. Christmas In April (Colin Tizzard/Richard Johnson)

Made it three from five over fences this season when posting a fairly useful effort to land a handicap at Exeter last month. Has gone up 8 lb in the weights but he's a progressive sort, so is firmly in the mix for his leading yard.

7. Prime Venture (Evan Williams/Adam Wedge)

Has yet to win over fences but has some useful efforts to his name, including a fourth in the Welsh National in December. Was not disgraced on either start since and the step back up in trip is a plus.

8. Just Your Type (Charlie Longsdon/William Kennedy)

Made a winning return at Hexham in November but hasn't kicked on and has had a wind op since being pulled up at Wetherby last month. He's not the best of jumpers so is easily opposed.

9. Potters Legend (Lucy Wadham/ Aidan Coleman)

Scored in the mud at Haydock in March 2018. Has been lightly raced since but was not disgraced when third at Doncaster last time. He stays well so is respected having been dropped 1 lb.

10. Se Mo Laoch (Brian McMahon/ Mark Enright)

A fairly useful hurdler/chaser who bounced back to form to win a Navan handicap last month. An 8 lb rise demands more, though, and he has yet to show he stays this trip.

11. Petite Power (Fergal O'Brien/ Mr Liam Harrison (7))

Has returned better than ever this winter, landing handicaps at Cheltenham and Uttoxeter. Good placed efforts have followed, and he was third in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time. He is entitled to respect.

12. Sheneededtherun (Sam Allwood/ Charlie Todd (5))

Has not been with this stable for long and looked better than ever when completing the four-timer at Bangor last month. Further progress can't be ruled out so another bold bid is expected, despite being 3 lb out of the handicap.

13. Very First Time (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Has been rejuvenated by a yard switch this season, making it three wins from his last four starts in good style at Doncaster last time. He kept the errors at bay then and he'll need to do the same here.

14. Rathlin Rose (NON-RUNNER)

15. Financial Outcome (Rebecca Curtis/ Richard Patrick (3))

Scored at Doncaster in January but carried head awkwardly when a below-par third at Newbury last time. Unproven beyond three and a quarter miles and is 14 lb out of handicap, so he has a lot on his plate.