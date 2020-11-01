Melbourne Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Anthony Van Dyck (Aidan O'Brien/ Hugh Bowman)

High-class colt who won the Derby at Epsom last season. Snapped a losing run when narrowly beating Stradivarius in the Prix Foy at Longchamp in September and ran an excellent race under top weight when runner-up to Verry Elleegant in the Caulfield Cup last month, staying on strongly from the home turn. This will take a massive effort to win under top weight, though.

2. Avilius (James Cummings/ John Allen)

Very smart performer who won in Group 1 company on three occasions last year. Yet to score in 2020 but ran creditably when sixth in the Caulfield Cup last time, despite not getting a lot of luck. Beat just two home in the 2018 Melbourne Cup on his only previous attempt at two miles, however, so others make more appeal.

3. Vow And Declare (Danny O'Brien/ Jamie Mott)

Developed into a smart performer last year, finding only one too good in the Caulfield Cup before showing great determination to win the Melbourne Cup, seeing out the longer trip well. Has a lot more weight to carry this year, however, and he has made little impact in the Turnbull Stakes or Caulfield Cup recently, so others hold stronger claims.



4. Master of Reality (Joseph O'Brien/ Ben Melham)

Finished second in last year's Melbourne Cup but was demoted to fourth after causing interference in the closing stages. Has been steadily building towards a crack at this year's Melbourne Cup, and he took advantage of a drop in grade when running out an easy winner of a listed race at Down Royal in September. Each-way claims.

5. Sir Dragonet (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Glen Boss)

Very smart performer who was sent off favourite for last year's Derby on just his third start, running creditably to finish fifth, beaten less than a length by Anthony Van Dyck. Produced a number of respectable efforts in defeat for Aidan O'Brien subsequently, and gained an overdue success when winning the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley recently on his first outing for these connections. Looks well treated on these terms and is entitled to plenty of respect.

6. Twilight Payment (Joseph O'Brien/ Jye McNeil)

Has proved better than ever this season, winning the Vintage Crop Stakes before impressively landing the Curragh Cup by eight lengths. Creditable effort when third in the Irish St Leger last time, but made little impact when mid-division in last year's Melbourne Cup and may find at least a few too speedy.

7. Verry Elleegant (Chris Waller/ Mark Zahra)

Narrowly won the Turnbull Stakes here last month and then held off Anthony Van Dyck to win the Caulfield Cup and secure a fourth Group 1 of the year. Very smart mare who is clearly in fine form and has to be considered a big player.

8. Mustajeer (Kris Lees/ Michael Rodd)

Developed into a smart handicapper for Ger Lyons, notably winning the Ebor on his final start in Europe. Has shown form at least as good since moving to Australia, but he beat only one home in last year's Melbourne Cup and was only in mid-division behind Verry Elleegant in the Caulfield Cup last time, so others look stronger.

9. Stratum Albion (Willie Mullins/ Jordan Childs)

Won the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last season and seemed better than ever when runner-up in the Lonsdale Cup at York on his latest start in August. Represents a top yard but isn't the easiest to predict and may find others a bit too sharp.

10. Dashing Willoughby (Andrew Balding/ Michael Walker)

Won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last season and has taken his form up a notch this term, notably winning the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in July. Dropped out quickly and failed to beat a rival home in the Caulfield Cup last time, however, and difficult to fancy on the back of that.

11. Finche (Chris Waller/ James McDonald)

Won a Group 3 at Deauville in 2018 on his final start for Andre Fabre and then produced creditable efforts to hit the frame in the Geelong Cup and Melbourne Cup. Only seventh when sent off favourite in last year's Melbourne Cup but he wasn't beaten far and he arrives on the back of solid efforts in the Turnbull (third) and Caulfield Cup (fifth) so should run well.

12. Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellowes/ Jamie Kah)

Admirable globe-trotter who has an excellent record in Australia and finished runner-up in this last year having finished third in 2018. Arrives on the back of an encouraging fourth behind Verry Elleegant in the Caulfield Cup, staying on well inside the final half furlong, and should give another good account.

13. Surprise Baby (Paul Preusker/ Craig Williams)

Beaten less than a length when fifth in last year's Melbourne Cup and was a close-up second on his reappearance in a Group 2 at Moonee Valley in September. Didn't get a clear run when only ninth in the Turnbull Stakes here last time but is better than that and looks to have a chance in a race that has long been on the agenda.

14. King of Leogrance (Danny O'Brien/ Damien Lane)

Listed winner in France in 2018 for Jean-Claude Rouget who has done well since moving to Australia. No impact in the Turnbull Stakes on his penultimate start but better effort when third in the Geelong Cup last time. Will be fitter now and has proven stamina so isn't readily dismissed, for all others hold stronger claims.

15. Russian Camelot (Danny O'Brien/ Damien Oliver)

Showed very smart form to win the South Australian Derby in May and it's difficult to find fault with his four efforts since reappearing. Finished runner-up in the Makybe Diva Stakes and Caulfield Stakes either side of winning the Underwood Stakes and produced a game effort when third behind Sir Dragonet in the Cox Plate last time. Looks the leading home contender and should be considered a big player.

16. Steel Prince (Anthony & Sam Freedman/ William Pike)

Only ninth in last year's Melbourne Cup but arrives here in good form having shown an excellent attitude to win the Geelong Cup last time. Likeable type who will stay two miles, so entitled to respect, for all this requires more.

17. The Chosen One (Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman/ Daniel Stackhouse)

Ran a cracker when third, beaten less than a length, by Verry Elleegant in the Caulfield Cup last time, proving better than ever. Likely to find this tougher, however, and failed to make an impact in last year's Melbourne Cup.

18. Ashrun (Andreas Wohler/ Declan Bates)

Has shown smart form in France and Germany and stepped forward on Geelong Cup fourth when staying on strongly to win the Group 3 Hotham Stakes under a big weight here on Saturday, earning his spot in this field. Stays two miles and has a chance on ratings so a big effort cannot be ruled out.

19. Warning (Anthony & Sam Freedman/ Luke Currie)

Won the Victoria Derby here last year but is without a win since. Not beaten far when sixth in the Turnbull Stakes but raced too keenly when down the field in the Caulfield Cup and others hold much stronger claims.

20. Etah James (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Billy Egan)

Stays two miles and arrives on the back of a good fourth in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, but unlikely to be good enough in a race of this quality.

21. Tiger Moth (Aidan O'Brien/ Kerrin McEvoy)

Excellent effort when a narrowly-beaten runner-up to stablemate Santiago in the Irish Derby on just the third start of his career. Built on that excellent impression when winning a Group 3 at Leopardstown on his return from 11 weeks off at Leopardstown, pulling four lengths clear in the style of a colt with more to offer. Clearly has a big engine and looks well treated here. Leading contender.

22. Oceanex (Mick Price & Michael Kent jnr/ Dean Yendall)

Faded badly when beating only one home in the Turnbull Stakes here on her penultimate start but produced a better effort when third in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup. May lack the change of gear some of these have.

23. Miami Bound (Danny O'Brien/ Daniel Moor)

Kept on well to win the Moonee Valley Gold Cup by two and a half lengths in a good time recently. That showed her wellbeing but another level is required to make an impact here.

24. Persan (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Michael Dee)

Has been in good form of late, finishing runner-up here in September before winning the Group 3 Bart Cummings by a length last month. This is much tougher, however, and he would be a surprise winner.

