Market Rasen Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Universal Folly - 14:10 Market Rasen

It's unlikely Universal Folly has reached his limit yet judged by his run on handicap debut at Musselburgh in November, leaving the impression the track was sharp enough for him, so he's taken to build on that and go one place better on his return to action under the bang in-form Brian Hughes.

No. 5 Universal Folly SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 110

Gouet des Bruyeres - 14:40 Market Rasen

Gouet des Bruyeres had displayed encouraging signs on the back of a wind operation, and duly opened his account over fences in good style at Wetherby on Thursday. He was clearly well suited by the return to better ground, and gets the nod to follow up under a penalty in similar conditions.

No. 6 Gouet Des Bruyeres (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Oliver Greenall

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 96

First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen

A few of these have question marks against them, so this looks an excellent opportunity for First Class Return to complete a quick hat-trick saddling just a 7 lb penalty for his latest wide-margin victory at Southwell four days ago. His amateur jockey's 7 lb allowance offsets that rise in the weights and his claims are compelling.

No. 2 First Class Return (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Mr Luke Scott

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 116



