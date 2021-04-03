- Trainer: Nicky Richards
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 110
Market Rasen Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday...
"...his claims are compelling..."
Timeform on First Class Return
Universal Folly - 14:10 Market Rasen
It's unlikely Universal Folly has reached his limit yet judged by his run on handicap debut at Musselburgh in November, leaving the impression the track was sharp enough for him, so he's taken to build on that and go one place better on his return to action under the bang in-form Brian Hughes.
Gouet des Bruyeres - 14:40 Market Rasen
Gouet des Bruyeres had displayed encouraging signs on the back of a wind operation, and duly opened his account over fences in good style at Wetherby on Thursday. He was clearly well suited by the return to better ground, and gets the nod to follow up under a penalty in similar conditions.
First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen
A few of these have question marks against them, so this looks an excellent opportunity for First Class Return to complete a quick hat-trick saddling just a 7 lb penalty for his latest wide-margin victory at Southwell four days ago. His amateur jockey's 7 lb allowance offsets that rise in the weights and his claims are compelling.
Smart Stat
First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen
22% - Olly Murphy's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Market Rasen 4th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 4 April, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Universal Folly
|Fletch
|Ernesto
|Diamond Rose
|Donald Dux
|Wasdell Dundalk
|Shetland Bus
|Giovanni Change
Market Rasen 4th Apr (2m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 4 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gouet Des Bruyeres
|Lickpenny Larry
|Armattiekan
|High Noon
|Dallas Cowboy
|Valseur Du Granval
Market Rasen 4th Apr (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 4 April, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|First Class Return
|Zee Man
|Path To Freedom
|Eureu du Boulay
|Oh Land Abloom
|Keltus
|Welshs Castle