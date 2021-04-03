To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Market Rasen Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Market Rasen
Timeform bring you three to back at Market Rasen on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Market Rasen on Sunday...

"...his claims are compelling..."

Timeform on First Class Return

Universal Folly - 14:10 Market Rasen

It's unlikely Universal Folly has reached his limit yet judged by his run on handicap debut at Musselburgh in November, leaving the impression the track was sharp enough for him, so he's taken to build on that and go one place better on his return to action under the bang in-form Brian Hughes.

Gouet des Bruyeres - 14:40 Market Rasen

Gouet des Bruyeres had displayed encouraging signs on the back of a wind operation, and duly opened his account over fences in good style at Wetherby on Thursday. He was clearly well suited by the return to better ground, and gets the nod to follow up under a penalty in similar conditions.

First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen

A few of these have question marks against them, so this looks an excellent opportunity for First Class Return to complete a quick hat-trick saddling just a 7 lb penalty for his latest wide-margin victory at Southwell four days ago. His amateur jockey's 7 lb allowance offsets that rise in the weights and his claims are compelling.


Smart Stat

First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen

22% - Olly Murphy's strike rate at MARKET RASEN since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Universal Folly - 14:10 Market Rasen
Gouet des Bruyeres - 14:40 Market Rasen
First Class Return - 15:40 Market Rasen

Market Rasen 4th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 4 April, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Universal Folly
Fletch
Ernesto
Diamond Rose
Donald Dux
Wasdell Dundalk
Shetland Bus
Giovanni Change
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 4th Apr (2m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 4 April, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gouet Des Bruyeres
Lickpenny Larry
Armattiekan
High Noon
Dallas Cowboy
Valseur Du Granval
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 4th Apr (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 4 April, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
First Class Return
Zee Man
Path To Freedom
Eureu du Boulay
Oh Land Abloom
Keltus
Welshs Castle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles