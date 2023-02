NAP

Lipa K - 14:15 Market Rasen

Lipa K was well backed to win a bumper on his debut at Killarney on his sole start in Ireland and he has caught the eye on a couple of occasions over hurdles for these connections.

He changed hands for 75,000 guineas and was given a very patient ride on his qualifying run at Leicester last time, kept wide and keeping on gradually under tender handling after being left with too much to do. Lipa K is very much the type to progress further now handicapping and he can prove this mark of 100 a very lenient one.

No. 1 Lipa K (Ire) EXC 4.2 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

NEXT BEST

Emorelle - 16:45 Market Rasen

Emorelle was very well backed at Ffos Las just before Christmas and she also caught the eye, coming from much further back than those who finished in front of her and she also finished with some running left in the tank at the line.

She drops back to two and a half miles now making her chase debut, which is an interesting move considering she was placed in points and looks the type physically who may take another step forward over the larger obstacles. Also, shehas a professional jockey on board for the first time under Rules, and she can prove herself ahead of her mark with a clear round.