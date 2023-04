NAP

Emily Wade - 14:44 Market Rasen

Emily Wade was just a modest performer in bumpers for her previous yard, but she has shown improved form since sent handicapping over hurdles for Sam England, building on previous promise when opening her account over a similar trip at Southwell last time.

She was well suited by a step up in trip on that occasion, produced to challenge at the final flight and staying on well on the run-in. Emily Wade did well to run down one who had a relatively easy time in front and left the impression she has even more to offer over this sort of trip, so she is expected to win again following a 5 lb rise.

No. 9 Emily Wade (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Jay Jay Reilly - 16:29 Market Rasen

Jay Jay Reilly was given a considerate ride on his debut over fences and showed the benefit of that experience when finishing runner-up on his next start, only just failing to beat another progressive rival.

He opened his account in this sphere at the third time of asking in first-time cheekpieces at Kempton in February, recovering from a bad error at the second-last - he traded at 200 in-running - to beat a next-time-out winner by a neck. Jay Jay Reilly was found out in Grade 2 company last time, but he should be much happier back in a handicap, and he can prove a cut above these.