A Market Rasen NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Market Rasen NAP - 13:40 - Back Diamond Twin

No. 1 Diamond Twin (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 95

Diamond Twin didn't threaten in maiden or novice hurdles at up to 19 furlongs last season, but he was much stronger in the market on his return and handicap debut over this course and distance last month.

He also wore a first-time tongue tie and left the impression he is starting life in handicaps on a handy mark, still having every chance jumping the final flight but carried left on the run-in and bumped close home (promoted to second). He is 3 lb higher now, but remains with potential, and is a horse to remain positive about.

Market Rasen Next Best - 14:15 - Back Roger Rarebit

No. 1 Roger Rarebit SBK 10/11 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Conor Ring

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 4lbs

OR: 108

Roger Rarebit progressed well over hurdles last season and he made a perfect start over fences on his return at Uttoxeter 11 days ago, jumping to his left a little but typically travelling well and easily moving clear of his rivals, having the race sewn up from some way out.

That was also a career-best effort and he looks just the type to go on progressing for a while in this sphere, so he makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 7 lb penalty.