NAP: Cirque Royal potentially well treated

Cirque Royal - 14:41 Market Rasen

Cirque Royal won two races on the Flat for Charlie Appleby and he now looks a shrewd purchase by these connections, having built on earlier promise to win his last two starts.

He was entitled to win as he did at Perth in May given the form he had already shown, but he relished the return to a sound surface, and he defied a penalty with even more to spare at Kelso last time, despite not getting the well-run race that had seen him shine at Perth.

Cirque Royal wasn't beaten far from a BHA rating of 96 on the Flat, so an opening mark of 123 in this sphere is potentially lenient, especially given he remains with plenty of potential in this sphere.

No. 8 Cirque Royal SBK 11/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Gerald Stephen Quinn, Ireland

Jockey: Mr N. McParlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 123

NEXT BEST: Apache Creek has more to offer

Apache Creek - 14:06 Market Rasen

Apache Creek remains lightly raced for his age and resumed his progress after five months off when winning a handicap at Warwick in May, seeing the trip out well on his first start beyond three miles.

He looked to have the measure of Starsky, who was still in contention before departing at the last, and he should have even more to offer at around this trip.

Apache Creek is beginning to build a good record when fresh, so his absence since isn't a concern, and he looks sure to launch another bold bid from just 4 lb higher.

No. 5 Apache Creek (Ire) EXC 4.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 123

EACH-WAY: La Domaniale has plenty of potential

La Domaniale - 15:14 Market Rasen

La Domaniale won her sole start over hurdles in France, but never fulfilled her potential in that discipline for this yard in the last two seasons, proving expensive to follow.

However, she has made a bright start to life over fences, making a winning debut in a mares' handicap at Uttoxeter last month before bumping into an equally progressive sort at Worcester 17 days later.

She readily landed the odds when resuming winning ways back at Uttoxeter 11 days ago, jumping soundly and moving through the race with plenty of zest and, though this is a much more competitive scenario she faces now up against more experienced types, she is clearly thriving at present.