Market Rasen Racing Tips: Be my Guest

NAP: A wonderful Guest

Dubai Guest - 14:22 Market Rasen

This looks a very weak race where several have big questions to answer, and looks a perfect opportunity for Dubai Guest to supplement his recent win at Fakenham.

He was well backed on just his third start over fences and duly ran his best race to date to open his account with a fair bit in hand.

Admittedly, that race did fall into his lap somewhat, but he still got the job done convincingly, and he finds himself in another very winnable race. Still only a six-year-old, he could go on progressing for a while yet.

No. 3 Dubai Guest (Ire) EXC 2.58 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 96

NEXT BEST: Only one winner on the Island

Malinas Island - 14:52 Market Rasen

Malinas Island left the impression he was on a fair mark on his final start last season, and very much caught the eye on his return to action at Ffos Las where he left the impression he was badly in need of the run.

He built on the promise of that run in no uncertain terms when opening his account at Lingfield last week, justifying good market support in the process. The favourite was poorly positioned and never really got into the race, but that isn't to take anything away from Malinas Island, who could potentially kick on further now.

The conditions of his latest win allow him to race from the same mark here, and his claims are there for all to see with that in mind.

No. 4 Malinas Island EXC 2.08 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 85

EACH WAY: Chance the stable debutant

Avoir de Soins - 13:52 Market Rasen

This looks very open, but Avoir de Soins, who is making his debut for Jonjo O'Neill, could be the way to go from what looks a fair enough mark.

He was successful on his first completed start over fences (from a 2 lb lower mark) for Anthony Honeyball last season and, though he didn't quite progress as expected afterwards, a change of scenery may have spruced him up.

O'Neill continues among the winners and is adept with new recruits, so there is enough in his favour to make him of interest at the prices.