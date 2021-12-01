To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Market Rasen Racing Tips: Be my Guest

Market Rasen
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets on Thursday's card at Market Rasen

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Market Rasen on Thursday.

"The conditions of his latest win allow him to race from the same mark here, and his claims are there for all to see with that in mind..."

NAP: A wonderful Guest

Dubai Guest - 14:22 Market Rasen

This looks a very weak race where several have big questions to answer, and looks a perfect opportunity for Dubai Guest to supplement his recent win at Fakenham.

He was well backed on just his third start over fences and duly ran his best race to date to open his account with a fair bit in hand.

Admittedly, that race did fall into his lap somewhat, but he still got the job done convincingly, and he finds himself in another very winnable race. Still only a six-year-old, he could go on progressing for a while yet.

NEXT BEST: Only one winner on the Island

Malinas Island - 14:52 Market Rasen

Malinas Island left the impression he was on a fair mark on his final start last season, and very much caught the eye on his return to action at Ffos Las where he left the impression he was badly in need of the run.

He built on the promise of that run in no uncertain terms when opening his account at Lingfield last week, justifying good market support in the process. The favourite was poorly positioned and never really got into the race, but that isn't to take anything away from Malinas Island, who could potentially kick on further now.

The conditions of his latest win allow him to race from the same mark here, and his claims are there for all to see with that in mind.

EACH WAY: Chance the stable debutant

Avoir de Soins - 13:52 Market Rasen

This looks very open, but Avoir de Soins, who is making his debut for Jonjo O'Neill, could be the way to go from what looks a fair enough mark.

He was successful on his first completed start over fences (from a 2 lb lower mark) for Anthony Honeyball last season and, though he didn't quite progress as expected afterwards, a change of scenery may have spruced him up.

O'Neill continues among the winners and is adept with new recruits, so there is enough in his favour to make him of interest at the prices.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dubai Guest @ 2.56/4 in the 14:22 Market Rasen
Next Best - Back Malinas Island @ 2.56/4 in the 14:52 Market Rasen
Each Way - Back Avoir de Soins @ 8.07/1 in the 13:52 Market Rasen

Market Rasen 2nd Dec (2m3f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 December, 1.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Begoodtoyourself
Newberry New
No Quarter Asked
Muroor
Caro Des Flos
Avoir De Soins
Torrent Des Mottes
Nocte Volatus
Relkadam
The Boat
Catlow
Dallas Cowboy
Gumbo Flyer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 2nd Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 December, 2.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dubai Guest
Miraculous Getaway
Chase The Wind
Fraterculus
Felton Bellevue
Light Flicker
Clondaw Bisto
Realms Of Fire
Ocean Voyage
Scorpo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Market Rasen 2nd Dec (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 December, 2.52pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Malinas Island
Misscarlett
High Grounds
Wherewouldugetit
Kilcaragh Boy
Locallink
Angels Envy
Amma Lord
Sense Of Adventure
Lake Shore Drive
The Feckenham Fox
Seapoint
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips