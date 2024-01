A Market Rasen NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Market Rasen Nap - 13:10 - Back Autumn Return

No. 1 Autumn Return (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

It is hard to argue with Autumn Return's strike rate under Rules, recording her fifth win in a two and a half mile handicap hurdle at Musselburgh in November, in control when putting in an untidy leap at the final flight.

She is a hugely likeable type who has winning form at two miles, also, so the drop in trip shouldn't pose a problem, and she will continue to take all the beating at this sort of level.

Market Rasen Next Best - 14:10 - Back Anglers Crag

No. 6 Anglers Crag SBK 5/2 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 111

Anglers Crag was a winner in points and made a winning start over hurdles for David Pipe just under two years ago.

He didn't quite progress as expected afterwards, but he bounced back to his best on debut for this yard when opening his account over fences at Carlisle last month over three and a quarter miles.

He overcame a couple of mistakes in doing so, too, beating a couple of lightly-raced chasers, and he will remain of interest from a 5 lb higher mark.