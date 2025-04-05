Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on Sunday at up to 4/1

Exciting Bear can make winning comeback

Classy Weld filly set for a good season

Handicap debutant can strike stepping up in trip

With the Grand National behind us, we're very much back in flat mode on Sunday and there are a pair of cracking cards from Cork and Southwell to get stuck into.

Bodhi Bear went on many lists as a horse to follow in 2025 when winning a maiden at Navan on his third and final start last season. That came on the back of a pair of good placed efforts to start his career and the timefigure he recorded that day marked it out as an above-average performance.

The selection apperared to relish the drop to a sprint trip for the first time and the form of the race also received a boost with a pair of the beaten horses going on to finish runner-up next time.

This is a conditions contest for those with a rating ceiling of 90 and it looks a good starting point for the exciting Bodhi Bear to get his season up and running.

Recommended Bet Back Bodhi Bear SBK 13/8

A pair of listed races highlight the Cork card and it's this one over 1m 4f that's of most interest from a betting perspective.

Dermot Weld's Elizabeth Jane boasts a fine Moyglare Stud pedigree, and she had an excellent three-year-old season, winning a similar contest to this on her final start of the year. She relished a stamina test in the mud over two furlongs shorter than she tackles today, but she'll have no trouble stepping back up to this sort of trip on quicker ground.

Indeed, arguably her best performance came over 1m 4f when a fine fourth to You Got To Me in the Irish Oaks on her just her third career start.

Elizabeth Jane is bred to get better with age and though both her wins have come in testing ground, she looks equally effective on a sounder surface. I expect her to be plying her trade in some of the better middle-distance fillies and mares races this summer.

Recommended Bet Back Elizabeth Jane SBK 2/1

As class 4 handicaps go, this 1m 4f three-year-old contest is one of the more interesting you'll come across and cases can be made for most of the seven runners.

The obvious starting point is Michael Bell's rapidly improving Infantry Officer, who has taken his form to a new level stepped up in trip in handicaps, though it's also probably fair to say that the two races he's won this year have hardly been the deepest.

He clearly commands plenty of respect as he attempts to bring up the hat-trick, but this is a different test to the last couple he's faced and he'll need to carry on his progression to justify likely favouritism.

There's also a case to be made for top weight Way Of Stars, who is better than he could show on testing ground on his final juvenile start and should have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out.

However, there's another lurking further down the weights who'll also appreciate stepping up in trip.

Archie Watson's Scarlet Moon is bred to get better with time/distance and his three runs over a mile in maiden and novice company last season should have served as a means to an end as he makes his handicap debut.

His dam developed into a useful performer over 1m 4f+ as a three-year-old and there's every chance Scarlet Moon can go the same way as he steps up to a distance more in keeping with his pedigree.