Mark Milligan's Tips: A trio of selections on Monday at up to 9/1

Warrior looks one to follow

Crack Shot to fire on stable debut

Ex-Johnston filly to shine for Menuisier

David O'Meara's Barefoot Warrior was progressive in three runs last season, and he is taken to make a winning handicap debut in this 1m 0-90 contest.

The son of Saxon Warrior started out his career with a third-place finish in novice company at Thirsk last July, where he shaped with plenty of promise behind a pair who've gone on to prove useful.

He built on that when returning to Thirsk next time, coming home ahead of King's Coronation, with a couple of subsequent winners further back.

However, it was his next win at Newcastle that really marked him out as a horse to keep onside in 2025.

He may only have won by half a length, but that novice contest has thrown up a stack of winners and he looks to have been favourably treated making his handicap debut off a mark 87.

Barefoot Warrior is one who could climb the ranks as a four-year-old and it would be no surprise if he improves enough to be competing in top-end handicaps before too long.

Recommended Bet Back Barefoot Warrior SBK 6/4

Regular readers will know I'm a big fan of the Daniel & Claire Kubler outfit and they're particularly adept at bringing about improvement with horses switching from other stables.

Crack Shot has spent most of his career competing in much better company than the class 4 handicap he starts off in for the Kublers here, having joined them for 80,000 guineas from the Ed Walker yard.

The five-year-old hasn't run since finishing down the field in a heavy-ground Goodwood handicap in October but can go well fresh (won first time up last season) and is now back down to his last winning mark.

His season rather went the wrong way in 2024 after his reappearance success at Newmarket, but it's worth noting that all his subsequent starts came in much better grades than he faces here.

His current mark of 87 is just low enough to enable him to sneak into this race and if he'd been a pound higher connections would have had to bring him back in something stronger.

Jim Crowley takes the ride and I'm expecting a big run from Crack Shot.

Recommended Bet Back Crack Shot SBK 5/1

Enzo Crublet is a name that not many will be familiar with, but he's an apprentice jockey who's ridden plenty of winners in France and has now teamed up with David Menuisier. He takes the mount on the promising La Fleur Petrus in this class 5 handicap and I'm hoping she can provide him with his first UK winner as she returns from a 164-day break.

This US-bred daughter of Street Boss has a fine pedigree for artificial surfaces and she shaped really when fourth on handicap debut at Wolverhampton when last seen.

That came on the back of a Southwell success in maiden company and she was arguably unlucky not to follow up at Dunstall Park, finding herself well back and short of room on the home turn before finishing with interest to be beaten less than a length.

That was her final start for the Charlie Johnston yard and she subsequently joined Menuisier for 20,000 guineas. She looks the sort he can do well with, especially when you consider how adept he is at getting the best out of fillies in particular.