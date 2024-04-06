Mark Milligan's Big Race Verdict: Three to back on Trials day at Leopardstown

The NAP goes in the first of three Classic trials

Juddmonte filly nice each-way play

Aidan O'Brien to dominate Derby Trial

No. 7 (6) Take Me To Church (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Jack W. Davison, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

With incessant wet weather currently having a grip on the UK and Ireland, it's not a given that Sunday's Leopardstown meeting goes ahead, though with no inspection currently planned, you'd have to be hopeful.

The meeting is a cracker, too, and a real curtain-raiser to the flat season proper, with trials for all the major early-season Classics taking place.

The 7f Group 3 Ballylinch Stud 'Red Rocks' Stakes (14:20) is the 2000 Guineas trial, and it has an open look to it, with Joseph O'Brien's Atlantic Coast just about setting the standard.

This son of Kodiac appears to have plenty in his favour, not least an ability to handle testing ground, as showed when getting up late over this C&D in the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes last October.

He narrowly defeated Bright Stripes that day and there shouldn't be much between the pair again, but I'm looking elsewhere and siding with Jack Davison's Take Me To Church, who has race fitness on his side.

It can't be underestimated just how much of an advantage it is to be already up and running on testing ground in the early part of the year, and this son of Churchill was most impressive when hosing up in a Naas heavy-ground handicap a fortnight ago.

Take Me To Church is highly progressive and was bringing up the hat-trick there, with the clock backing up just what a good performance that was.

He fully merits a go in this better company.

No. 12 (10) Wendla SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The following 7f Group 3 Ballylinch Stud 'Priory Belle' Stakes (14:55) is the 1000 Guineas Trial, and this looks just as open as the colts' equivalent, with Aidan O'Brien's Buttons and Paddy Twomey's A Lilac Rolla looking set to head the betting.

Buttons only scraped home on her sole start to date, getting up by a nose over this C&D last June, but that was a performance full of promise, though it's a bit of a concern that we didn't see her again after that.

A Lilac Rolla is unbeaten in two starts, the second of which came at the expense of subsequent Group 1 winner Opera Singer at the Curragh in June, so her form has plenty of substance.

That pair are not passed over lightly, but I'm going to side with another who may have a fitness advantage, Ger Lyons' Juddmonte-owned filly Wendla.

This daughter of Ulysses scooted up in maiden at Naas a fortnight ago, showing an ability to handle deep ground in the process, and she looks open to plenty more improvement.

Easy to back that day, there was an implication that she might need the run, so it was to her credit that she won as impressively as she did, and I'd be surprised if she wasn't capable of going on to much better things.

Wendla is related to plenty of winners, and her proven ability to handle testing ground allied to match fitness makes her an enticing each-way proposition.

No. 5 (1) The Euphrates SBK 9/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The 1m 2f Group 3 P. W. McGrath Ballysax Stakes (15:30) concludes the trio of Classic trials, this one for those likely to be aimed at the Derby.

Unsurprisingly, Aidan O'Brien has a good record in the race and the betting is likely to be dominated by his pair Illinois and Ocean Of Dreams.

Ryan Moore is on Illinois and this one boasts the stronger form of the pair so far, though Ocean Of Dreams has only made the one start so is open to plenty of progression, that coming when powering home in a 1m maiden a this track last October.

However, there's another O'Brien-trained runner in the field who may be open to just as much improvement.

The Euphrates got off the mark at the second time of asking in a Gowran heavy-ground maiden at the back-end of last season, and it would be no surprise if he improves markedly as a three-year-old.

A son of Frankel, he still showed plenty of greenness when taking that contest and he looks the type to progress significantly from two to three, as plenty by his sire do.

He clearly needs to improve to take this, but I'm hopeful he can do just that and he should represent a bit of value.