To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Ludlow
Timeform provide three best from Ludlow on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Ludlow on Thursday...

"...given the promise of his debut, in particular the timefigure he posted, he looks the one to beat."

Timeform on Qualismart

Qualismart - 12:30 Ludlow

Qualismart looks worth another chance to build on his encouraging debut in what is not as competitive a novice hurdle as the field size might suggest. Harry Whittington's charge was well fancied ahead of his first outing at Market Rasen in November, and he duly produced a really polished and dominant performance to run out a two-and-a-quarter-length winner, beating a handful of horses who already had above-average form across one sphere or another to their names. He was disappointing at Haydock last time, finishing third in a muddling race, but he was unsuited by the testing conditions on that occasion, and given the promise of his debut, in particular the timefigure he posted, he looks the one to beat.

Aquila Sky - 14:40 Ludlow

Aquila Sky's form in novice hurdles didn't leave much to be desired, but he has showed much improved form since being sent handicapping, finishing third at Warwick and Doncaster, and that Doncaster race has since proved strong form for the grade, the pair who beat him both going in subsequently. Aquila Sky disappointingly finished seventh at Newbury last time, but can have that run overlooked given he was clearly unsuited by the testing conditions, and he could be worth another chance.

Copain de Classe - 15:50 Ludlow

Admittedly, Copain de Classe must prove his wellbeing after more than two years off the track, but he was a useful chaser at his peak and will take plenty of stopping if returning anywhere near his best. He has won fresh in the past as well, landing a Kempton handicap at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, and considering Paul Nicholls has his runners is top form at present, Copain de Classe merits plenty of respect on his hunter debut.

Smart Stat

COPAIN DE CLASSE - 15:50 Ludlow
£21.37 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers off for over a year
21% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Qualismart - 12:30 Ludlow
Aquila Sky - 14:40 Ludlow
Copain de Classe - 15:50 Ludlow

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ludl 4th Mar (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Qualismart
Dobryn
Quinta Do Mar
Gamalou Dalene
Gerard Mentor
An Tailliur
Reverse Sweep
Bravo Faisal
Miss Gold Den
Jaunty Express
Little Tipsy
Delahaye Gold
Mr Yeats
Blue Beirut
Sendhervictorias
Aluna Quartz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludl 4th Mar (2m5f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Pretender
Glory And Honour
Switch Hitter
Took The Lot
One For You
Winged Isle
Presentedwithwings
Glen Mooar
Aquila Sky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ludl 4th Mar (3m Hunt Chs)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Diamond King
Copain De Classe
Dieu Vivant
Miss Seagreen
Maitree Express
Master Dancer
Trio For Rio
Garde Ville
Staple Head
Fishy Story
Knockaderry Flyer
Asangy
Idee De Garde
Sam Red
Blackjacktennessee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles