- Trainer: Harry Whittington
- Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: -
Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Ludlow on Thursday...
"...given the promise of his debut, in particular the timefigure he posted, he looks the one to beat."
Timeform on Qualismart
Qualismart looks worth another chance to build on his encouraging debut in what is not as competitive a novice hurdle as the field size might suggest. Harry Whittington's charge was well fancied ahead of his first outing at Market Rasen in November, and he duly produced a really polished and dominant performance to run out a two-and-a-quarter-length winner, beating a handful of horses who already had above-average form across one sphere or another to their names. He was disappointing at Haydock last time, finishing third in a muddling race, but he was unsuited by the testing conditions on that occasion, and given the promise of his debut, in particular the timefigure he posted, he looks the one to beat.
Aquila Sky's form in novice hurdles didn't leave much to be desired, but he has showed much improved form since being sent handicapping, finishing third at Warwick and Doncaster, and that Doncaster race has since proved strong form for the grade, the pair who beat him both going in subsequently. Aquila Sky disappointingly finished seventh at Newbury last time, but can have that run overlooked given he was clearly unsuited by the testing conditions, and he could be worth another chance.
Copain de Classe - 15:50 Ludlow
Admittedly, Copain de Classe must prove his wellbeing after more than two years off the track, but he was a useful chaser at his peak and will take plenty of stopping if returning anywhere near his best. He has won fresh in the past as well, landing a Kempton handicap at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, and considering Paul Nicholls has his runners is top form at present, Copain de Classe merits plenty of respect on his hunter debut.
Smart Stat
COPAIN DE CLASSE - 15:50 Ludlow
£21.37 - Paul Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers off for over a year
21% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m
Recommended bets
Qualismart - 12:30 Ludlow
Aquila Sky - 14:40 Ludlow
Copain de Classe - 15:50 Ludlow
Ludl 4th Mar (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 12.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Qualismart
|Dobryn
|Quinta Do Mar
|Gamalou Dalene
|Gerard Mentor
|An Tailliur
|Reverse Sweep
|Bravo Faisal
|Miss Gold Den
|Jaunty Express
|Little Tipsy
|Delahaye Gold
|Mr Yeats
|Blue Beirut
|Sendhervictorias
|Aluna Quartz
Ludl 4th Mar (2m5f Nov Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royal Pretender
|Glory And Honour
|Switch Hitter
|Took The Lot
|One For You
|Winged Isle
|Presentedwithwings
|Glen Mooar
|Aquila Sky
Ludl 4th Mar (3m Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 4 March, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Diamond King
|Copain De Classe
|Dieu Vivant
|Miss Seagreen
|Maitree Express
|Master Dancer
|Trio For Rio
|Garde Ville
|Staple Head
|Fishy Story
|Knockaderry Flyer
|Asangy
|Idee De Garde
|Sam Red
|Blackjacktennessee