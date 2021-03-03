Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Qualismart - 12:30 Ludlow

Qualismart looks worth another chance to build on his encouraging debut in what is not as competitive a novice hurdle as the field size might suggest. Harry Whittington's charge was well fancied ahead of his first outing at Market Rasen in November, and he duly produced a really polished and dominant performance to run out a two-and-a-quarter-length winner, beating a handful of horses who already had above-average form across one sphere or another to their names. He was disappointing at Haydock last time, finishing third in a muddling race, but he was unsuited by the testing conditions on that occasion, and given the promise of his debut, in particular the timefigure he posted, he looks the one to beat.

No. 2 Qualismart (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Aquila Sky - 14:40 Ludlow

Aquila Sky's form in novice hurdles didn't leave much to be desired, but he has showed much improved form since being sent handicapping, finishing third at Warwick and Doncaster, and that Doncaster race has since proved strong form for the grade, the pair who beat him both going in subsequently. Aquila Sky disappointingly finished seventh at Newbury last time, but can have that run overlooked given he was clearly unsuited by the testing conditions, and he could be worth another chance.

No. 5 Aquila Sky (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Sam Allwood

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 116

Copain de Classe - 15:50 Ludlow

Admittedly, Copain de Classe must prove his wellbeing after more than two years off the track, but he was a useful chaser at his peak and will take plenty of stopping if returning anywhere near his best. He has won fresh in the past as well, landing a Kempton handicap at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, and considering Paul Nicholls has his runners is top form at present, Copain de Classe merits plenty of respect on his hunter debut.