Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Ludlow on Sunday.
"...is developing into a consistent handicapper..."
Timeform on Takeit Easy
Jessica Rabbit produced a number of creditable efforts in defeat before finally gaining a deserved victory at Doncaster in November when last seen. She has a 5 lb higher mark to defy on her return but still looks fairly treated as the form of her Doncaster win has worked out well with the second and third both winning subsequently.
Arcade Attraction - 14:20 Ludlow
Arcade Attraction has been in good form over fences of late and can take advantage of this lower mark over hurdles. He was well on top at the finish when successful under this rider at Ffos Las and he would have gone close at Taunton had he not unseated at the second-last when keeping on well. He is clearly in decent heart and has been found a nice opportunity.
Takeit Easy is developing into a consistent handicapper and looks set to launch another bold bid. Takeit Easy made a successful handicap debut at Huntingdon and then produced two creditable efforts in defeat at Cheltenham and Newbury. He returned to winning ways over course and distance last time, beating a subsequent winner, and a 3 lb rise in the weights is not harsh.
Smart Stat
Rapid Flight - 16:20 Ludlow
28% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at Ludlow since the start of the 2016/17 season
Recommended bets
Ludlow 9th May (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 9 May, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Jessica Rabbit
|Midnight Aurora
|Caro Des Flos
|Knight Commander
|Mi Laddo
|Blue Beirut
|Our Rockstar
|Spotty Dog
|Demon Fou
|Richardson
Ludlow 9th May (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 9 May, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arcade Attraction
|Sharp Reply
|Fitz Well
|Keepscalling
|Miss Harriett
|Alfoski
|Ten Past Midnight
|Alderson
|Southfield Torr
Ludlow 9th May (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 9 May, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Glory And Fortune
|Takeit Easy
|Percys Word
|Thahab Ifraj
|Calum Gilhooley
|Long Call
|Cotton End
|Jamacho