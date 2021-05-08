Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Jessica Rabbit - 13:50 Ludlow

Jessica Rabbit produced a number of creditable efforts in defeat before finally gaining a deserved victory at Doncaster in November when last seen. She has a 5 lb higher mark to defy on her return but still looks fairly treated as the form of her Doncaster win has worked out well with the second and third both winning subsequently.

No. 9 Jessica Rabbit SBK 5/2 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Graeme McPherson

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 85

Arcade Attraction - 14:20 Ludlow

Arcade Attraction has been in good form over fences of late and can take advantage of this lower mark over hurdles. He was well on top at the finish when successful under this rider at Ffos Las and he would have gone close at Taunton had he not unseated at the second-last when keeping on well. He is clearly in decent heart and has been found a nice opportunity.

No. 2 Arcade Attraction (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.31 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Niall Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 102

Takeit Easy - 15:20 Ludlow

Takeit Easy is developing into a consistent handicapper and looks set to launch another bold bid. Takeit Easy made a successful handicap debut at Huntingdon and then produced two creditable efforts in defeat at Cheltenham and Newbury. He returned to winning ways over course and distance last time, beating a subsequent winner, and a 3 lb rise in the weights is not harsh.