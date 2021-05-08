To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ludlow Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Ludlow racecourse
There's racing at Ludlow on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Ludlow on Sunday.

"...is developing into a consistent handicapper..."

Timeform on Takeit Easy

Jessica Rabbit - 13:50 Ludlow

Jessica Rabbit produced a number of creditable efforts in defeat before finally gaining a deserved victory at Doncaster in November when last seen. She has a 5 lb higher mark to defy on her return but still looks fairly treated as the form of her Doncaster win has worked out well with the second and third both winning subsequently.

Arcade Attraction - 14:20 Ludlow

Arcade Attraction has been in good form over fences of late and can take advantage of this lower mark over hurdles. He was well on top at the finish when successful under this rider at Ffos Las and he would have gone close at Taunton had he not unseated at the second-last when keeping on well. He is clearly in decent heart and has been found a nice opportunity.

Takeit Easy - 15:20 Ludlow

Takeit Easy is developing into a consistent handicapper and looks set to launch another bold bid. Takeit Easy made a successful handicap debut at Huntingdon and then produced two creditable efforts in defeat at Cheltenham and Newbury. He returned to winning ways over course and distance last time, beating a subsequent winner, and a 3 lb rise in the weights is not harsh.

Smart Stat

Rapid Flight - 16:20 Ludlow
28% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at Ludlow since the start of the 2016/17 season

Recommended bets

Back Jessica Rabbit @ 4.03/1 in the 13:50 at Ludlow
Back Arcade Attraction @ 2.809/5 in the 14:20 at Ludlow
Back Takeit Easy @ 3.55/2 in the 15:20 at Ludlow

