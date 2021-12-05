Ludlow Racing Tips: Switch Hitter can knock it out of the park

NAP: Switch Hitter can have a major say

Switch Hitter - 14:00 Ludlow

Switch Hitter has always looked a chasing type and he duly made a winning debut over fences at Hereford last month, seeing out the longer trip well as he asserted on the run-in to land the spoils by a length. With further progress on the cards, Switch Hitter is fancied to defy a 2 lb higher mark to follow up here against more established rivals, in the process giving the in-form Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost another win after their Tingle Creek success on Saturday.

No. 1 Switch Hitter (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

NEXT BEST: Canastero can follow up Stratford win

Canastero - 15:00 Ludlow

Canastero could be the answer to an open-looking handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys, with 10 lb claimer Jack Martin doing the steering on the Philip Hobbs-trained runner. He got the better of subsequent scorer Macho Mover when returning from five months off with a determined victory at Stratford last time and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks far from insurmountable.

No. 6 Canastero (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Jack Martin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 96

EACH-WAY: Ambion Hill has solid claims

Ambion Hill - 13:00 Ludlow

Ambion Hill made a pleasing return when fourth in a big-field handicap hurdle at Exeter last time, seeing things out better than has sometimes been the case. Still seeking a first career win for Colin Tizzard, he looks the type to make a better chaser and could well make his debut over fences a winning one. He is certainly on a good mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, 1 lb lower than when finishing a close-up third at Chepstow in March, while the return to two and a half miles should also play more to his strengths.