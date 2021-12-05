To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ludlow Racing Tips: Switch Hitter can knock it out of the park

Racing at Ludlow
Timeform's Adam Houghton provides the lowdown on Monday's card at Ludlow

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Monday.

"With further progress on the cards, Switch Hitter is fancied to defy a 2 lb higher mark to follow up here against more established rivals."

NAP: Switch Hitter can have a major say

Switch Hitter - 14:00 Ludlow

Switch Hitter has always looked a chasing type and he duly made a winning debut over fences at Hereford last month, seeing out the longer trip well as he asserted on the run-in to land the spoils by a length. With further progress on the cards, Switch Hitter is fancied to defy a 2 lb higher mark to follow up here against more established rivals, in the process giving the in-form Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost another win after their Tingle Creek success on Saturday.

NEXT BEST: Canastero can follow up Stratford win

Canastero - 15:00 Ludlow

Canastero could be the answer to an open-looking handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys, with 10 lb claimer Jack Martin doing the steering on the Philip Hobbs-trained runner. He got the better of subsequent scorer Macho Mover when returning from five months off with a determined victory at Stratford last time and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks far from insurmountable.

EACH-WAY: Ambion Hill has solid claims

Ambion Hill - 13:00 Ludlow

Ambion Hill made a pleasing return when fourth in a big-field handicap hurdle at Exeter last time, seeing things out better than has sometimes been the case. Still seeking a first career win for Colin Tizzard, he looks the type to make a better chaser and could well make his debut over fences a winning one. He is certainly on a good mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, 1 lb lower than when finishing a close-up third at Chepstow in March, while the return to two and a half miles should also play more to his strengths.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Switch Hitter @ 3.02/1 in the 14:00 Ludlow
Next Best - Back Canastero @ 3.55/2 in the 15:00 Ludlow
Each-Way - Back Ambion Hill @ 5.04/1 in the 13:00 Ludlow

Ludlow 6th Dec (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 6 December, 1.00pm

Ambion Hill
Haldon Hill
Cobra Commander
Family Pot
On The Platform
Jobesgreen Lad
Fiddlers Tracker
Muse Of Fire
Massini Man
Diamond Rose
Family Man
Right Royals Day
Ludlow 6th Dec (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Monday 6 December, 2.00pm

Switch Hitter
Outonpatrol
Forgot To Ask
Minella Encore
Reve
Bobo Mac
Subcontinent
Ludlow 6th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)

Monday 6 December, 3.00pm

Nelsons Rock
Canastero
Steinkraus
Chosen Shant
Seemingly So
Stephanie Sunshine
Cheers Delboy
Mr Katanga
Trixster
Lightning Gold
Danny Park
Jaunty Express
