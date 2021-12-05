- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 134
Ludlow Racing Tips: Switch Hitter can knock it out of the park
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Monday.
"With further progress on the cards, Switch Hitter is fancied to defy a 2 lb higher mark to follow up here against more established rivals."
NAP: Switch Hitter can have a major say
Switch Hitter has always looked a chasing type and he duly made a winning debut over fences at Hereford last month, seeing out the longer trip well as he asserted on the run-in to land the spoils by a length. With further progress on the cards, Switch Hitter is fancied to defy a 2 lb higher mark to follow up here against more established rivals, in the process giving the in-form Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost another win after their Tingle Creek success on Saturday.
NEXT BEST: Canastero can follow up Stratford win
Canastero could be the answer to an open-looking handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys, with 10 lb claimer Jack Martin doing the steering on the Philip Hobbs-trained runner. He got the better of subsequent scorer Macho Mover when returning from five months off with a determined victory at Stratford last time and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks far from insurmountable.
EACH-WAY: Ambion Hill has solid claims
Ambion Hill made a pleasing return when fourth in a big-field handicap hurdle at Exeter last time, seeing things out better than has sometimes been the case. Still seeking a first career win for Colin Tizzard, he looks the type to make a better chaser and could well make his debut over fences a winning one. He is certainly on a good mark judged on the pick of his form over hurdles, 1 lb lower than when finishing a close-up third at Chepstow in March, while the return to two and a half miles should also play more to his strengths.
