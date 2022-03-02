- Trainer: Richard Phillips
Ludlow Racing Tips: Picanha an interesting handicap debutant
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Ludlow on Thursday.
"...he appears to have been handed a lenient opening mark..."
Pichana
NAP: Picanha may have got in lightly
Picanha was successful on his sole start in points and made a winning start under Rules in a big-field bumper at Exeter in 2019. He wasn't seen for 23 months after but shaped well on hurdling debut (had undergone a breathing operation) when third back at Exeter in November.
Picanha built on that promise when opening his account over hurdles in a maiden at Warwick the following month and was though good enough to contest a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last time. The step up in grade may have come too early in his development, but he looks interesting now sent handicapping at a fair level, and he appears to have been handed a lenient opening mark.
NEXT BEST: Java Point will relish step up in trip
Java Point managed to win a maiden hurdle at Warwick for Kim Bailey last season but has shown improved form over fences for his new yard this season.
He built on his previous promise when opening his account in this sphere over two and a half miles at this course in January, justifying strong support and beating a next-time-out winner in the process. Java Point ran respectably in a deeper race at Cheltenham last time, and is expected to progress further now having his stamina drawn out. He is the sole novice in this field and could progress past his rivals here.
EACH WAY: Sacre Coeur looks solid
Sacre Coeur won over hurdles and fences when trained in France but didn't show much switched to these shores for Charlie Mann last season.
However, she has looked improved since joining Jonjo O'Neill and reverted back to timber this time round, running her best race to date when runner-up to a thriving mare at Wincanton last time. Sacre Coeur beat the rest comfortably on that occasion and, having been raised just 1lb for that effort, she looks to hold solid claims here.
