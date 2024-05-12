Ludlow Racing Tips: Cawthorne Banker

A Ludlow Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Ludlow Nap - 14:53 - Trapista

A few of these arrive with a question mark against them but Trapista is a notable exception and looks the way to go in her hat-trick attempt.

She was value for extra when following up her Hereford win in a 7-runner event at Warwick last time by a neck from God's Own Getaway, quickening sharply to lead close home after meeting trouble on more than one occasion, and really seems to be thriving again lately.

A 7 lb penalty may not be enough to stop her going in again assuming Lost Connections sets an honest gallop.

Ludlow Next Best - 15:28 - Cawthorne Banker

The Jonjo O'Neill-trained Cawthorne Banker was impressive at Kempton last time and remains with plenty of handicapping scope on bumper form, so he's capable of following up.

Placed on both starts in Irish points, Cawthorne Banker took that into his bumpers, placed on the first 3 of 4 outings, but failed to show much in maiden hurdles.

It's been a different story since handicapping in cheekpieces, however, as he showed much improved form when winning a novice handicap at Kempton last time by 6 lengths from Haafback, leading before the last and quickening clear on the flat. He looks well-in.