Bets Of The Day: Silent Assistant to make some noise

Operatic the choice

12:45 Ludlow - Operatic Expert

Operatic Expert is taken to upset the short priced favourite in this Juvenile hurdle.

This filly finished a creditable fifth to Midnights' Gift in a Listed hurdle at Aintree. She held every chance when making a mistake two from home ,and was easily brushed aside. She won a maiden for Jim Bolger on the level and was rated 92 early in her career. She receives plenty of weight from the favourite, and is a likely improver. She is fairly priced at [4.2] on the exchange.

Mick Pastor is currently trading at [2.12] on the exchange. He disappointed behind the talented Allminkind at Cheltenham in November and has something to prove now. He won a conditions race at Auteuil last Spring and clearly has ability. Price is too short for me.

Silent has a big shout

14:45 Ludlow - Silent Assistant

I am going to take a chance win Silent Assistant in this maiden hurdle.

This point winner was last seen at Doncaster over a year ago when finishing fourth to Hold The Note. He put in some good work in the closing stages, and was not beaten all that far. I think this lightly raced individual has more to offer and could surprise at a decent price. I will be backing him in both the win and place markets.

Kalooki is the favourite at [3.75] on the exchange. He did not jump with any fluency when finishing fourth to Espoir De Romay at Warwick in November. The form looks good, but needs to get his act together in the jumping department.