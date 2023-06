NAP

Listowel - 15:37 - Back Narmar

No. 4 (5) Narmar (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Narmar clearly still has something to learn, but he improved again and came very close to opening his account at Killarney last time, only losing out in the final strides.

That form is comfortably the best on offer in this maiden and it looks a straightforward opportunity for Narmar to gain a deserved success if he can find a bit more improvement.

NEXT BEST

Listowel - 14:37 - Back Rumbled Again

No. 1 (2) Rumbled Again (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 79

Rumbled Again has progressed with each start this season and his breakthrough win at Gowran a couple of weeks ago was achieved in the style of one who may yet have more to offer, always doing just enough to land the spoils by a length.

This will be tougher from a 9 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and remains one to be interested in as he tries to double his career tally.

EACH-WAY

Listowel - 16:07 - Back Dutch Glory

No. 3 (6) Dutch Glory (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 60

Dutch Glory finished in mid-division when returning from four months off at Cork last time, but she wasn't actually beaten that far, only weakening late on to pass the post two and a half lengths behind the winner.

That was a stronger race than this and Dutch Glory is entitled to strip fitter with the run under her belt, so she could be worth a small each-way interest in a wide-open handicap.