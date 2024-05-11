Mark Milligan's Big Race Verdicts: Ballydoyle can dominate Classic Trials at Lingfield

Mark casts his eye over Saturday's Classic trials

Well-bred filly to strike on Oaks trail

Illinois can lay down Derby claims

With Chester in the rear-view mirror, the Classic attention turns to Lingfield on Saturday, with trials for both the Derby and the Oaks heading a really good card.

The fillies are up first in the Oaks Trial at 14:25, with John & Thady Gosden's Danielle heading the betting on the Sportsbook.

Closely related to Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, this daughter of Cracksman absolutely hosed up on turf debut in a 1m2f Wetherby novice at the end of last month and promises to be well suited by this step up to 1m 4f.

A repeat of that will make her tough to beat but I'm going to side with Aidan O'Brien's Rubies Are Red, who looks sure to come on a bundle for her reappearance second in a Leopardstown maiden in April.

A full sister to Arc winner Found, Rubies Are Red is certainly bred for the job and there's every chance she's open to bundles of improvement stepping up to this trip and getting to race away from testing ground for the first time.

With plenty of Ballydoyle runners improving markedly with a run under their belts this season, she looks the value play at around 4/15.00.

However, this isn't just a two-horse race, with Karl Burke fielding the promising Molten Rock, while Ralph Beckett's pair, Treasure and You Got To Me, are others to consider in what could well prove an illuminating contest so far as the Oaks is concerned.

Recommended Bet Back Rubies Are Red to win 14:25 Lingfield SBK 4/1

The Derby Trial at 15:00 arguably has even more depth to it than the fillies' equivalent, and I'm hoping it can also fall the way of a Ballydoyle inmate.

The key piece of form where this race is concerned could well be the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month, which produced something of a surprise result as 50/1 shot Dallas Star came home ahead of O'Brien's pair The Euphrates and Illinois.

I was on the side of The Euphrates that day and his run wasn't a bad one all things considered, but I did think Illinois was more the one to take out of the race, shaping as if he very much needed the outing.

It looks like Ryan Moore is in agreement too, as he sides with Illinois again over his stablemate, presumably thinking that his third in the Group 1 Criterium at Saint-Cloud last season is the best piece of form on offer.

I'm hopeful of a much bigger run now Illinois has shaken the rust off and fully expect him to reverse form with The Euphrates.

Away from the O'Brien runners, there are several in here that look open to progression, notably the likes of Imperial Sovereign and Meydaan.

Defiance is another to take a look at for a Roger Varian stable that has started the season in good form, but the feeling is that the Ballydoyle win machine is just starting to kick in to gear and I'm more than happy to back him to cement a place at Epsom.

Recommended Bet Back Illinois to win 15:00 Lingfield SBK 9/4

