NAP: Zenga can progress again

Zenga - 18:40 Lingfield

Zenga made plenty of appeal on paper and was strong in the betting for her debut at Newbury where she showed plenty of ability to finish fourth in a race which has worked out well.

She improved a little on her next start at Goodwood, but she proved a different proposition switched to the all-weather at Wolverhampton last time, relishing the step up in trip and displaying a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed.

The manner in which Zenga travelled through that race suggests she is better than a handicapper, and she looks the part in the flesh, too. An opening mark of 85 looks more than fair for one with her ability and she is fully expected to follow up before moving up in grade.

No. 1 (2) Zenga SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST: Storm Castle an intriguing contender

Storm Castle - 19:40 Lingfield

Storm Castle shaped well on debut last year in a race which worked out well and has improved for the step up to middle distances this season.

He took a big step forward from his reappearance run when making all to win in grand style switched to the all-weather at Chelmsford last time, kicking on entering the straight and having plenty in hand at the line.

An easy lead in this field doesn't look likely, but he will relish the step up to a mile and a half, and it is too soon to pigeon hole him as a front runner. Storm Castle is drawn well and is attractively weighted on his handicap debut.

No. 10 (7) Storm Castle SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 83

EACH WAY: Blame It On Sally remains lightly raced

Blame It On Sally - 20:10 Lingfield

Blame It On Sally clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but as a result he remains with few miles on the clock, and he shaped with plenty of promise on his return from a 25-month absence when runner-up over course and distance last month.

That was also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, but he looked rusty, outpaced when the tempo quickened before boxing on well all the way to the line. Blame It On Sally is entitled to strip fitter for that outing and, having been given plenty of time to get over it, he is expected to be very competitive again. His record on the all-weather is a positive one after all.