Lingfield Racing Tips: Zameka well handicapped

NAP: Zameka has rock-solid form

Zameka - 14:55 Lingfield

The form of Zameka's close third on debut could hardly be working out any better, with the winner and runner-up winning next time, and the fourth winning both of his starts since. Zameka was then beaten a neck by Tiber Flow (in receipt of 7 lb) on his next start, who has since won a handicap from a mark of 89, so an opening mark of 81 looks very workable.

Zameka was gelded after opening his account at Wolverhampton, and hasn't looked devoid of pace in his three starts so far, so he looks a big player on his first try at six furlongs.

No. 5 (6) Zameka (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST: Crimson Sand ready to strike

Crimson Sand - 14:20 Lingfield

A very open sprint handicap which should be run at a sound gallop, and that will suit CRIMSON SAND, who is usually held up and ran well over five furlongs at this track last time without being seen to best effect.

That race was won by Tone The Barone, who is a smart operator over the minimum trip on the all-weather, and Crimson Sand finished a clear second despite being forced wide on the home turn. He stayed on well in the straight on that occasion, leaving the impression he will be well suited by a return to six furlongs, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may eke out more.

No. 6 (5) Crimson Sand (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 86

EACH-WAY: Totally Charming ought to go close

Totally Charming - 16:00 Lingfield

Totally Charming routed his opposition at Kempton in January on his debut for this yard and he ran just as well in defeat turned out under a penalty at Southwell three days later.

He probably found that race coming soon enough and arguably should have won upped to a mile and a quarter at this track when beaten a neck in third by Dingle. Totally Charming was forced to take a trip around the houses to get into contention but ran on well once finding his stride in the straight and is weighted to reverse that form now. The return to a mile won't be a problem and he is almost certainly still on a good mark.