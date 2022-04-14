Tony Calvin Tips

Lingfield Racing Tips: Zameka well handicapped

Lingfield
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Lingfield on Good Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Friday.

"...he looks a big player on his first try at six furlongs..."

NAP: Zameka has rock-solid form

Zameka - 14:55 Lingfield

The form of Zameka's close third on debut could hardly be working out any better, with the winner and runner-up winning next time, and the fourth winning both of his starts since. Zameka was then beaten a neck by Tiber Flow (in receipt of 7 lb) on his next start, who has since won a handicap from a mark of 89, so an opening mark of 81 looks very workable.

Zameka was gelded after opening his account at Wolverhampton, and hasn't looked devoid of pace in his three starts so far, so he looks a big player on his first try at six furlongs.

NEXT BEST: Crimson Sand ready to strike

Crimson Sand - 14:20 Lingfield

A very open sprint handicap which should be run at a sound gallop, and that will suit CRIMSON SAND, who is usually held up and ran well over five furlongs at this track last time without being seen to best effect.

That race was won by Tone The Barone, who is a smart operator over the minimum trip on the all-weather, and Crimson Sand finished a clear second despite being forced wide on the home turn. He stayed on well in the straight on that occasion, leaving the impression he will be well suited by a return to six furlongs, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may eke out more.

EACH-WAY: Totally Charming ought to go close

Totally Charming - 16:00 Lingfield

Totally Charming routed his opposition at Kempton in January on his debut for this yard and he ran just as well in defeat turned out under a penalty at Southwell three days later.

He probably found that race coming soon enough and arguably should have won upped to a mile and a quarter at this track when beaten a neck in third by Dingle. Totally Charming was forced to take a trip around the houses to get into contention but ran on well once finding his stride in the straight and is weighted to reverse that form now. The return to a mile won't be a problem and he is almost certainly still on a good mark.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Zameka @ 4.57/2 in the 14:55 Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Crimson Sand @ 5.49/2 in the 14:20 Lingfield
EACH WAY - Back Totally Charming @ 7.06/1 in the 16:00 Lingfield

Lingfield 15th Apr (6f Hcap)

Friday 15 April, 2.20pm

Tommy De Vito
Shallow Hal
Jacks Point
Crimson Sand
Mulzim
If You Dare
Whittle Le Woods
Asadjumeirah
Inflection Point
Count Otto
Mighty Gurkha
Muscika
Lingfield 15th Apr (6f Hcap)

Friday 15 April, 2.55pm

Zameka
Aasser
Vespasian
Resilience
Fly To Glory
Form Of Praise
Al Ameen
Leap Abroad
Clase Azul Ultra
Red Showgirl
Amanda Hugnkiss
Neptune Legend
Lingfield 15th Apr (1m Hcap)

Friday 15 April, 4.00pm

Totally Charming
Mobashr
Dingle
Proclaimer
Lequinto
On A Session
Shoot To Kill
Invincibly
Star Shield
Karibana
Lord Neidin
Mykonos St John
