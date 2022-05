NAP: Walk of Stars has plenty of potential

Walk of Stars - 14:40 Lingfield

Walk of Stars built on the promise of his debut when bolting up at Nottingham on his final start last season, and he looked a smart prospect when making a winning return over a mile and a quarter at Newbury last month. He had much more in hand than the official margin that day, likely to have run out a comfortable winner had he applied himself properly in the closing stages. There should be any amount of improvement to come now and he looks a big player.

No. 4 (5) Walk Of Stars SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Emily Dickinson going the right way

Emily Dickinson - 15:15 Lingfield

Aidan O'Brien cleaned up in the trials at Chester earlier this week and Emily Dickinson looks very interesting after opening her account at Naas last month. She is superbly bred (out of an Irish Oaks winner) and she still looked rough around the edges, scoring with a fair bit more in the tank than the bare margin suggests, and she promises to be well suited by this step up in trip. She is taken to make the improvement needed and can enter her name in the Oaks picture.