NAP

Lingfield - 20:45 - Back Valkyrian

No. 1 (5) Valkyrian (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 75

Valkyrian showed much-improved form to get off the mark at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, causing an upset at 33/1 and doing well under the circumstances, too. The official winning margin was just a neck, but she impressed with her strength at the finish having been forced to wait for a gap two furlongs out, shaping like a filly who will benefit from the step up to a mile and a quarter today.

Only 4 lb higher in the weights, Valkyrian remains one to be interested in for Jamie Osborne, who has his team in excellent nick (73% of horses running to form).

NEXT BEST

Lingfield - 18:40 - Back Mexicali Rose

No. 11 (3) Mexicali Rose SBK 10/11 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Mexicali Rose proved better than ever when filling the runner-up spot on her handicap debut at Nottingham last month, ultimately proving no match for the winner (beaten two lengths) but sticking to her task well to pull clear of the rest.

She is back in novice company today and that form comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures, while the small 'p' attached to her rating denotes that she is likely to progress further. A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition, but Mexicali Rose rates a solid selection to open her account at the fifth attempt.