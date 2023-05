NAP

Totnes - 17:00 Lingfield

Totnes has an attractive pedigree and left her debut run well behind when getting off the mark at the second attempt over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton in March.

She had sharpened up plenty after five months off, always travelling well and still winning with plenty in hand despite being short of room and not unduly punished.

She was well backed making her handicap debut over the same course and distance, but can have a line put through that run, still going well when denied a run entering the straight and unable to get back into the race. Totnes remains with plenty of potential and can prove herself ahead of her mark.

No. 1 (8) Totnes (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST

Flower of Dubai - 19:35 Lingfield

FLower of Dubai is bred to be useful and made an excellent start to her career when making a winning debut over 11 furlongs at Kempton a fortnight ago.

She is worth marking up for that effort, too, given she came from further back than the runner-up in a race which was run at a muddling pace, just kept up to her work in the closing stages once in command in the final furlong. The step up in trip will suit and Flower of Dubai has the ability to defy a penalty, especially as she is open to a fair bit of improvement.