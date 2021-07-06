- Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Lingfield on Wednesday...
"He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect..."
Timeform on King of Speed
Flame of Freedom - 14:45 Lingfield
Flame of Freedom has hit the frame in both her starts to date, showing fair form in the process. She shaped better than the bare result when third at Windsor last time, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She remains with potential now stepping back up to seven furlongs and is fancied to improve past Matamua to get off the mark at the third attempt.
Profound Alexander - 15:20 Lingfield
Profound Alexander has improved with every start and pushed the front-running winner all the way to the line when second on the all-weather here last time, with just half a length separating them at the line. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so she rates a confident selection to open her account for the in-form William Muir and Chris Grassick yard (70% of horses running to form).
King of Speed - 15:55 Lingfield
King of Speed was out of his depth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but he had made a promising start to his career before that, finishing third on his debut before winning a novice event at Redcar. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from a BHA mark of 76, with further progress not out of the question given his lightly-raced profile.
Smart Stat
KAYFAST WARRIOR - 13:00 Lingfield
£71.74 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
