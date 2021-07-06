Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Flame of Freedom - 14:45 Lingfield

Flame of Freedom has hit the frame in both her starts to date, showing fair form in the process. She shaped better than the bare result when third at Windsor last time, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to be beaten only three and a half lengths. She remains with potential now stepping back up to seven furlongs and is fancied to improve past Matamua to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Profound Alexander - 15:20 Lingfield

Profound Alexander has improved with every start and pushed the front-running winner all the way to the line when second on the all-weather here last time, with just half a length separating them at the line. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so she rates a confident selection to open her account for the in-form William Muir and Chris Grassick yard (70% of horses running to form).

King of Speed - 15:55 Lingfield

King of Speed was out of his depth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but he had made a promising start to his career before that, finishing third on his debut before winning a novice event at Redcar. He now makes the switch to handicaps and will command plenty of respect from a BHA mark of 76, with further progress not out of the question given his lightly-raced profile.


Smart Stat

KAYFAST WARRIOR - 13:00 Lingfield
£71.74 - Tom Dascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Flame of Freedom @ 4.3310/3 in the 14:45 at Lingfield
Back Profound Alexander @ 2.255/4 in the 15:20 at Lingfield
Back King of Speed @ 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Lingfield

