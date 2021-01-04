Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

La Tihaty - 13:10 Lingfield

La Tihaty made some appeal on paper ahead of his debut over this course and distance last month - a New Bay colt whose dam was also a winner in France - and he duly made a promising start to his career, showing plenty of ability as he got the hang of things late on, keeping on for second. He was far from the finished article on that occasion, running green, so there should be plenty of scope for improvement, and he appeals as the one they all have to beat.

No. 3 (6) La Tihaty (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Hey Ho Let's Go - 13:40 Lingfield

Hey Ho Let's Go found only a subsequent winner too good at Kempton last month, and he was arguably unlucky not to have gotten the better of that one as well, making headway when denied a clear run over a furlong out. He came close to making amends over this course and distance last time but got caught late on having done too much too soon, though he did catch the eye with the way he travelled, going like the best horse at the weights. He ought to be more than capable of going one better at this level and is the one to be on.

No. 8 (6) Hey Ho Let's Go SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Mark Hoad

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 1lbs

OR: 51

Passional - 15:10 Lingfield

Passional was a little unlucky not to open her account for Stuart Williams' yard at Wolverhampton in November, getting stuck behind the winner and conceding first run, but that was soon forgotten as she made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark at Southwell last month, not needing to progress to comfortably land the spoils. She did progress next time out however, showing improved form to land a Wolverhampton handicap with ease, finishing well on top in a well-run race. She is clearly thriving at present and a 5 lb penalty may not be enough to stop her bringing up the hat-trick.