Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Blue Cable - 14:00 Lingfield

There were excuses for Blue Cable's below-par performance on her fibresand debut at Southwell last month, unable to make much of an impact having got herself too far back early at a track where it usually pays to be prominent. She gets the nod to come out on top here with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked for the first time.

No. 8 (4) Blue Cable EXC 2.02 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 54

Virginia Plane - 15:05 Lingfield

Virginia Plane ended last term with a win in a nursery at Catterick, and took another step forward despite meeting with defeat when runner-up on her return at Ripon 10 days ago, collared only late on after attempting to make all. She's the type to do better again and is fancied to make a bold bid in what looks a competitive race. Mister Bluebird and Mutasallem can give her most to think about.

No. 1 (1) Virginia Plane EXC 2.02 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Gift Horse - 15:40 Lingfield

Gift Horse was a cheap purchase given her pedigree, and shaped well on debut at Beverley under two weeks ago in what looked a warm race. There should be plenty more to come from her now and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.