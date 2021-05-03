Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Lingfield on Tuesday...

"She's the type to do better again..."

Virginia Plane

Blue Cable - 14:00 Lingfield

There were excuses for Blue Cable's below-par performance on her fibresand debut at Southwell last month, unable to make much of an impact having got herself too far back early at a track where it usually pays to be prominent. She gets the nod to come out on top here with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked for the first time.

Virginia Plane - 15:05 Lingfield

Virginia Plane ended last term with a win in a nursery at Catterick, and took another step forward despite meeting with defeat when runner-up on her return at Ripon 10 days ago, collared only late on after attempting to make all. She's the type to do better again and is fancied to make a bold bid in what looks a competitive race. Mister Bluebird and Mutasallem can give her most to think about.

Gift Horse - 15:40 Lingfield

Gift Horse was a cheap purchase given her pedigree, and shaped well on debut at Beverley under two weeks ago in what looked a warm race. There should be plenty more to come from her now and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.

Smart Stat

Subliminal - 12:30 Lingfield

£117.03 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Blue Cable @ 4.3310/3 in the 14:00 at Lingfield
Back Virginia Plane @ 3.55/2 in the 15:05 at Lingfield
Back Gift Horse @ 3.259/4 in the 15:40 at Lingfield

Tuesday 4 May, 2.00pm

Blue Cable
Creek Harbour
Thaki
Knockout Blow
Katelli
Kingsley Klarion
Englishman
Three Card Trick
Perfect Symphony
Sirbowtieman
Giovanni Tiepolo
Tuesday 4 May, 3.05pm

Mister Bluebird
Mutasallem
Virginia Plane
Four Adaay
Hemmsa
Isle Of Lismore
Tuesday 4 May, 3.40pm

Gift Horse
Global Flight
Teasyweasy
Reckon Im Hot
Lucky Shake
Ellade
Mythical Star
Adaay In Asia
Maradenn
Romantic Time
