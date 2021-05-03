- Trainer: Michael Attwater
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 54
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Lingfield on Tuesday...
"She's the type to do better again..."
Virginia Plane
There were excuses for Blue Cable's below-par performance on her fibresand debut at Southwell last month, unable to make much of an impact having got herself too far back early at a track where it usually pays to be prominent. She gets the nod to come out on top here with champion jockey Oisin Murphy booked for the first time.
Virginia Plane - 15:05 Lingfield
Virginia Plane ended last term with a win in a nursery at Catterick, and took another step forward despite meeting with defeat when runner-up on her return at Ripon 10 days ago, collared only late on after attempting to make all. She's the type to do better again and is fancied to make a bold bid in what looks a competitive race. Mister Bluebird and Mutasallem can give her most to think about.
Gift Horse was a cheap purchase given her pedigree, and shaped well on debut at Beverley under two weeks ago in what looked a warm race. There should be plenty more to come from her now and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.
Smart Stat
Subliminal - 12:30 Lingfield
£117.03 - Simon Dow's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
