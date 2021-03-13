Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Merry Secret - 13:53 Lingfield

Merry Secret has taken his form to a new level since joining Mick Appleby, cashing in on a falling mark when opening his account in a seven-furlong handicap at this course last month, and following up in tenacious fashion at Kempton 10 days later. He is being kept busy, but he again ran creditably when finishing second to an improver at this track nine days ago and another bold bid is expected over a trip that should suit.

No. 1 (6) Merry Secret (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Mark Crehan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 69

Ascot Adventure - 15:58 Lingfield

Ascot Adventure was well supported in the early markets when making a winning debut at Cork for Andrew Slattery in Ireland and was purchased by new connections for 150,000 guineas in October. There was plenty to like about that performance and he starts life for Clive Cox in a very winnable event.

No. 2 (3) Ascot Adventure SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield

Albert Camus had shown ability in three runs at a mile and did very well to get off the mark over this course and distance last time. That was his first start for three months in a first-time hood, showing improved form and doing especially well under the circumstances, forced very wide on the home turn and hanging in the straight. He still looks a work in progress and a subsequent 1 lb rise in the weights very much underestimates him.