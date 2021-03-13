To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Lingfield
There is top-quality jumps action from Lingfield on Sunday

Timeform highlight three bets from Lingfield on Sunday...

Merry Secret - 13:53 Lingfield

Merry Secret has taken his form to a new level since joining Mick Appleby, cashing in on a falling mark when opening his account in a seven-furlong handicap at this course last month, and following up in tenacious fashion at Kempton 10 days later. He is being kept busy, but he again ran creditably when finishing second to an improver at this track nine days ago and another bold bid is expected over a trip that should suit.

Ascot Adventure - 15:58 Lingfield

Ascot Adventure was well supported in the early markets when making a winning debut at Cork for Andrew Slattery in Ireland and was purchased by new connections for 150,000 guineas in October. There was plenty to like about that performance and he starts life for Clive Cox in a very winnable event.

Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield

Albert Camus had shown ability in three runs at a mile and did very well to get off the mark over this course and distance last time. That was his first start for three months in a first-time hood, showing improved form and doing especially well under the circumstances, forced very wide on the home turn and hanging in the straight. He still looks a work in progress and a subsequent 1 lb rise in the weights very much underestimates him.

Smart Stat

Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield

27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Merry Secret - 13:53 Lingfield
Ascot Adventure - 15:58 Lingfield
Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield


Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Lingfield 14th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 March, 1.53pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Merry Secret
Sea Of Charm
Galeophobia
Belle Rouge
Isla Vista
Ronan Accuser
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 14th Mar (5f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 March, 3.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Copinet
Ascot Adventure
Prospect
Miss Bella Brand
Pablo Del Pueblo
Effronte
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 14th Mar (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 14 March, 4.33pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Albert Camus
Vina Bay
Nortonthorpe Boy
Fairmac
Currency Exchange
Bodroy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles