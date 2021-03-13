Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

- Trainer: Michael Appleby
Timeform highlight three bets from Lingfield on Sunday...
Merry Secret - 13:53 Lingfield
Merry Secret has taken his form to a new level since joining Mick Appleby, cashing in on a falling mark when opening his account in a seven-furlong handicap at this course last month, and following up in tenacious fashion at Kempton 10 days later. He is being kept busy, but he again ran creditably when finishing second to an improver at this track nine days ago and another bold bid is expected over a trip that should suit.
Ascot Adventure - 15:58 Lingfield
Ascot Adventure was well supported in the early markets when making a winning debut at Cork for Andrew Slattery in Ireland and was purchased by new connections for 150,000 guineas in October. There was plenty to like about that performance and he starts life for Clive Cox in a very winnable event.
Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield
Albert Camus had shown ability in three runs at a mile and did very well to get off the mark over this course and distance last time. That was his first start for three months in a first-time hood, showing improved form and doing especially well under the circumstances, forced very wide on the home turn and hanging in the straight. He still looks a work in progress and a subsequent 1 lb rise in the weights very much underestimates him.
Smart Stat
Albert Camus - 16:33 Lingfield
27% - John Gosden's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK since the start of the 2017 season
Lingfield 14th Mar (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 1.53pm
|Back
|Lay
|Merry Secret
|Sea Of Charm
|Galeophobia
|Belle Rouge
|Isla Vista
|Ronan Accuser
Lingfield 14th Mar (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 3.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|Copinet
|Ascot Adventure
|Prospect
|Miss Bella Brand
|Pablo Del Pueblo
|Effronte
Lingfield 14th Mar (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 4.33pm
|Back
|Lay
|Albert Camus
|Vina Bay
|Nortonthorpe Boy
|Fairmac
|Currency Exchange
|Bodroy