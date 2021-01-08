Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Toronado Grey - 12:00 Lingfield

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Toronado Grey very much caught the eye at Kempton last time. He started at 50/1, but he left his previous efforts well behind, and he may well have won if given a more pro-active ride. Toronado Grey is one to watch out for now and he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

No. 3 (4) Toronado Grey EXC 2.32 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Going Places - 12:31 Lingfield

Going Places has seemingly had his fair share of problems, now a five-year-old and has been limited to just two career starts, but he has since joined a yard very adept with such types, and his pedigree is an ongoing recommendation. Archie Watson landed a big gamble with a similar type at Kempton earlier this week and Going Places looks the one to beat on the pick of his form for Roger Varian.

No. 3 (2) Going Places EXC 1.66 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Sheila - 13:40 Lingfield

A tricky handicap to unpick given it's full of in-form types, but Sheila is the least exposed and is fancied to reverse form with Marion's Boy. Sheila opened her account in good style at Chelmsford in Septmeber and was only just beaten over a mile and a quarter here last time. Now 4 lb better off with Marion's Boy, she is fancied to come out on top over this longer trip which she is very much bred to appreciate.