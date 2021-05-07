To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday.

"...well worth another chance to fulfil his undoubted potential..."

Timeform on Turn On The Charm

Technique - 14:15 Lingfield

Technique has already shown useful in just two starts, making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January and then progressing further to fill the runner-up spot in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time. She was beaten just a head on the last occasion having looked the likeliest winner for a long way, notably hitting a low of 1.21 in-running. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she may yet have more to offer. Therefore, Technique rates a confident selection to land this listed contest before a potential crack at the Oaks.

Axana - 15:25 Lingfield

Axana is a smart performer in Germany, as she showed when making a winning return in a listed event at Hoppegarten last month. Settled just behind the pace in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to win by three and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That form puts her right in the mix here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and she will be suited by the forecast conditions (acts well on soft going). She is worth siding with to emulate Emerald Star, another German-trained runner who won this race in 2014.

Turn On The Charm - 16:00 Lingfield

Turn On The Charm shaped encouragingly when fourth on his reappearance at Nottingham last month, leaving the impression the run would bring him on. He travelled fluently after being steadied at the start and briefly looked a threat when delivered to challenge over a furlong out, but his lack of a recent run seemed to take its toll close home as he weakened to pass the post over three lengths behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and is well worth another chance to fulfil his undoubted potential, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye.


Smart Stat

RAFIOT - 13:40 Lingfield
£23.22 Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Technique @4.3100/30 in the 14:15 at Lingfield
Back Axana @6.25/1 in the 15:25 at Lingfield
Back Turn On The Charm @2.26/5 in the 16:00 at Lingfield

Lingfield 8th May (1m3f Listed)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Technique
Nash Nasha
Loving Dream
Ocean Road
Divinely
Save A Forest
Regent
Sherbet Lemon
Invite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 8th May (7f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Double Or Bubble
Bounce The Blues
Isabella Giles
Parents Prayer
Axana
Meu Amor
Jouska
Huboor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 8th May (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 8 May, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Turn On The Charm
Asad
Eton College
Love Dreams
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles