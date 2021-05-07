- Trainer: Martyn Meade
- Jockey: Sean Levey
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Lingfield on Saturday.
"...well worth another chance to fulfil his undoubted potential..."
Timeform on Turn On The Charm
Technique has already shown useful in just two starts, making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January and then progressing further to fill the runner-up spot in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time. She was beaten just a head on the last occasion having looked the likeliest winner for a long way, notably hitting a low of 1.21 in-running. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she may yet have more to offer. Therefore, Technique rates a confident selection to land this listed contest before a potential crack at the Oaks.
Axana is a smart performer in Germany, as she showed when making a winning return in a listed event at Hoppegarten last month. Settled just behind the pace in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to win by three and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That form puts her right in the mix here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and she will be suited by the forecast conditions (acts well on soft going). She is worth siding with to emulate Emerald Star, another German-trained runner who won this race in 2014.
Turn On The Charm - 16:00 Lingfield
Turn On The Charm shaped encouragingly when fourth on his reappearance at Nottingham last month, leaving the impression the run would bring him on. He travelled fluently after being steadied at the start and briefly looked a threat when delivered to challenge over a furlong out, but his lack of a recent run seemed to take its toll close home as he weakened to pass the post over three lengths behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and is well worth another chance to fulfil his undoubted potential, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye.
Smart Stat
RAFIOT - 13:40 Lingfield
£23.22 Gary Moore's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a flat meeting
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Lingfield 8th May (1m3f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 8 May, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Technique
|Nash Nasha
|Loving Dream
|Ocean Road
|Divinely
|Save A Forest
|Regent
|Sherbet Lemon
|Invite
Lingfield 8th May (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 8 May, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Double Or Bubble
|Bounce The Blues
|Isabella Giles
|Parents Prayer
|Axana
|Meu Amor
|Jouska
|Huboor
Lingfield 8th May (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 8 May, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Turn On The Charm
|Asad
|Eton College
|Love Dreams