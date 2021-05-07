Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Technique - 14:15 Lingfield

Technique has already shown useful in just two starts, making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January and then progressing further to fill the runner-up spot in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last time. She was beaten just a head on the last occasion having looked the likeliest winner for a long way, notably hitting a low of 1.21 in-running. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she may yet have more to offer. Therefore, Technique rates a confident selection to land this listed contest before a potential crack at the Oaks.

No. 9 (8) Technique SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Axana - 15:25 Lingfield

Axana is a smart performer in Germany, as she showed when making a winning return in a listed event at Hoppegarten last month. Settled just behind the pace in the early stages, she was produced to lead entering the final furlong and kept going well to win by three and a half lengths with plenty in hand. That form puts her right in the mix here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and she will be suited by the forecast conditions (acts well on soft going). She is worth siding with to emulate Emerald Star, another German-trained runner who won this race in 2014.

No. 1 (1) Axana (Ger) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Andreas Wohler, Germany

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Turn On The Charm - 16:00 Lingfield

Turn On The Charm shaped encouragingly when fourth on his reappearance at Nottingham last month, leaving the impression the run would bring him on. He travelled fluently after being steadied at the start and briefly looked a threat when delivered to challenge over a furlong out, but his lack of a recent run seemed to take its toll close home as he weakened to pass the post over three lengths behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and is well worth another chance to fulfil his undoubted potential, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye.