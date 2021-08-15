- Trainer: Richard Hughes
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...
"He's proven on the surface and actually drops in class..."
Timeform on Seneca Chief
Largo Bay is just a modest performer, but he's relatively consistent and has three solid efforts to his name over this course and distance, the latest coming six days ago when beaten half a length in third. This looks his easiest assignment for some time dropped into a selling handicap and he is expected to take advantage and open his account.
Smooth Spirit - 14:40 Lingfield
Smooth Spirit progressed to win in refitted blinkers over course and distance earlier in the month, looking rather ponderous once hitting the front before gradually knuckling down to narrowly prevail. First-time blinkers may sharpen him up further now and, off just a 1 lb higher mark, he makes plenty of appeal in what looks another winnable race.
Seneca Chief - 15:50 Lingfield
Seneca Chief isn't the easiest to deal with at the stalls, but it is difficult to oppose him with any strength under a 4 lb penalty for his win at Salisbury last week. He's proven on the surface and actually drops in class, so he is a confident selection under James Doyle for a yard among the winners.
Smart Stat
Smooth Spirit - 14:40 Lingfield
Smart Stat: 24% - James Doyle's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK
Recommended bets
Lingfield 16th Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Largo Bay
|Dream Chaser
|Falcon Brook
|Love Of Zoffany
|Fast Moon
|Pride Of Nepal
Lingfield 16th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Prince Rock
|Smooth Spirit
|Urtzi
|Clegane
|Brunel Charm
|True Belief
|Pitchcombe
|Los Camachos
Lingfield 16th Aug (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seneca Chief
|Katelli
|Celerity
|Radrizzani
|Sir Rodneyredblood
|Pretty Shiftwell
|Green Door
|Thegreyvtrain