To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Lingfield
Timeform provide three bets at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...

"He's proven on the surface and actually drops in class..."

Timeform on Seneca Chief

Largo Bay - 13:30 Lingfield

Largo Bay is just a modest performer, but he's relatively consistent and has three solid efforts to his name over this course and distance, the latest coming six days ago when beaten half a length in third. This looks his easiest assignment for some time dropped into a selling handicap and he is expected to take advantage and open his account.

Smooth Spirit - 14:40 Lingfield

Smooth Spirit progressed to win in refitted blinkers over course and distance earlier in the month, looking rather ponderous once hitting the front before gradually knuckling down to narrowly prevail. First-time blinkers may sharpen him up further now and, off just a 1 lb higher mark, he makes plenty of appeal in what looks another winnable race.

Seneca Chief - 15:50 Lingfield

Seneca Chief isn't the easiest to deal with at the stalls, but it is difficult to oppose him with any strength under a 4 lb penalty for his win at Salisbury last week. He's proven on the surface and actually drops in class, so he is a confident selection under James Doyle for a yard among the winners.

Smart Stat

Smooth Spirit - 14:40 Lingfield

Smart Stat: 24% - James Doyle's strike rate at LINGFIELD PARK

Recommended bets

Back Largo Bay @ 2.56/4 in the 13:30 at Lingfield
Back Smooth Spirit @ 3.02/1 in the 14:40 at Lingfield
Back Seneca Chief @ 3.02/1 in the 15:50 at Lingfield

Lingfield 16th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 16 August, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Largo Bay
Dream Chaser
Falcon Brook
Love Of Zoffany
Fast Moon
Pride Of Nepal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 16th Aug (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 16 August, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Prince Rock
Smooth Spirit
Urtzi
Clegane
Brunel Charm
True Belief
Pitchcombe
Los Camachos
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 16th Aug (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 16 August, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Seneca Chief
Katelli
Celerity
Radrizzani
Sir Rodneyredblood
Pretty Shiftwell
Green Door
Thegreyvtrain
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips