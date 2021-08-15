Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Largo Bay - 13:30 Lingfield

Largo Bay is just a modest performer, but he's relatively consistent and has three solid efforts to his name over this course and distance, the latest coming six days ago when beaten half a length in third. This looks his easiest assignment for some time dropped into a selling handicap and he is expected to take advantage and open his account.

No. 6 (5) Largo Bay (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 56

Smooth Spirit - 14:40 Lingfield

Smooth Spirit progressed to win in refitted blinkers over course and distance earlier in the month, looking rather ponderous once hitting the front before gradually knuckling down to narrowly prevail. First-time blinkers may sharpen him up further now and, off just a 1 lb higher mark, he makes plenty of appeal in what looks another winnable race.

No. 4 (7) Smooth Spirit EXC 1.1 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

Seneca Chief - 15:50 Lingfield

Seneca Chief isn't the easiest to deal with at the stalls, but it is difficult to oppose him with any strength under a 4 lb penalty for his win at Salisbury last week. He's proven on the surface and actually drops in class, so he is a confident selection under James Doyle for a yard among the winners.