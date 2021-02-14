To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Lingfield
Timeform provide three best from Lingfield on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Lingfield on Monday...

"...a race of this nature should be well within his remit and he looks the one to side with here."

Timeform on Hydroplane

Hydroplane - 14:10 Lingfield

A fairly useful performer on the Flat - racking up a hat-trick of victories on the level back in July 2019 - Hydroplane got off the mark over hurdles at Market Rasen in December, doing so in the manner of one to keep an eye on going forward, and he has remained in good form since, shaping better than the bare result in a novice hurdle at Doncaster in December, before making an encouraging return to the level when third at this venue last time, likely to have been better served by a stronger gallop. His Flat ability suggests that a race of this nature should be well within his remit and he looks the one to side with here.

Marlborough Sounds - 15:45 Lingfield

After winning with plenty in hand in a handicap hurdle at Fontwell a year ago, Marlborough Sounds regained the winning thread on his first Flat start for Amy Murphy's yard at Kempton in September, doing particularly well given his position in a steadily-run race, beating a next-time-out winner. He has backed that form up with a couple of cracking placed efforts back over hurdles the last twice, and he rates a likely player in a race such as this.

Beat The Judge - 16:50 Lingfield

Beat The Judge opened his chase account at the second attempt at Newton Abbot in July, looking a likeable type as he claimed a warm novice chase, and he put up a very useful performance to make a successful handicap debut over fences at Fontwell in September, forging clear after being produced to lead from two out. He has failed to add to his winning tally since, but has posted a couple of solid placed efforts in hot Cheltenham handicaps in October and November, and, given he made the frame on both his starts on polytrack on the Flat, he looks a big player on his bumper debut.

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Hydroplane - 14:10 Lingfield
Marlborough Sounds - 15:45 Lingfield
Beat The Judge - 16:50 Lingfield

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Ling 15th Feb (2m Stks NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jumping Cats
Chess Player
Hydroplane
Bellamys Grey
Just No Risk
Sopat
Conundrum
Thats A Shame
Global Agreement
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ling 15th Feb (2m Stks NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jarlath
Distingo
Marlborough Sounds
Lantiern
El Borracho
Kings Temptation
Fanzio
Azzuri
Cubswin
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ling 15th Feb (2m Stks NHF)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Strong Glance
Galileo Silver
Beat The Judge
Crooks Peak
Cesar Du Gouet
Letsbe Avenue
Always Resolute
Freddy Mac
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles