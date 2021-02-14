Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Hydroplane - 14:10 Lingfield

A fairly useful performer on the Flat - racking up a hat-trick of victories on the level back in July 2019 - Hydroplane got off the mark over hurdles at Market Rasen in December, doing so in the manner of one to keep an eye on going forward, and he has remained in good form since, shaping better than the bare result in a novice hurdle at Doncaster in December, before making an encouraging return to the level when third at this venue last time, likely to have been better served by a stronger gallop. His Flat ability suggests that a race of this nature should be well within his remit and he looks the one to side with here.

No. 5 Hydroplane (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Marlborough Sounds - 15:45 Lingfield

After winning with plenty in hand in a handicap hurdle at Fontwell a year ago, Marlborough Sounds regained the winning thread on his first Flat start for Amy Murphy's yard at Kempton in September, doing particularly well given his position in a steadily-run race, beating a next-time-out winner. He has backed that form up with a couple of cracking placed efforts back over hurdles the last twice, and he rates a likely player in a race such as this.

No. 8 Marlborough Sounds SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Beat The Judge - 16:50 Lingfield

Beat The Judge opened his chase account at the second attempt at Newton Abbot in July, looking a likeable type as he claimed a warm novice chase, and he put up a very useful performance to make a successful handicap debut over fences at Fontwell in September, forging clear after being produced to lead from two out. He has failed to add to his winning tally since, but has posted a couple of solid placed efforts in hot Cheltenham handicaps in October and November, and, given he made the frame on both his starts on polytrack on the Flat, he looks a big player on his bumper debut.