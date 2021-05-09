Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Lethal Blast - 15:00 Lingfield

Lethal Blast showed speed rarely seen at this level when blitzing her rivals over course and distance last time, always looking in control after building a big lead. A 7 lb rise in the weights should not stop her following up under conditions that clearly suit.

No. 7 (2) Lethal Blast SBK 10/3 EXC 2.66 Trainer: John Bridger

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: 53

Headley George - 15:35 Lingfield

This is not a strong race and it is worth siding with the consistent Headley George. He has finished runner-up on five of his last six outings and was successful on the other occasion. He ran up to his best when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he would have got even closer to the winner had he not been trapped on heels turning for home.

No. 2 (5) Headley George (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Simon Dow

Jockey: Tyler Heard

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 57

French Minstrel - 17:15 Lingfield

French Minstrel has been on a roll of late and can complete the four-timer. French Minstrel raced lazily when kicking off the winning sequence here in February but he has travelled kindly the last twice and looked especially straightforward last time, winning by a length and a quarter with a bit to spare. A 3 lb rise in the weights should not halt the winning sequence.