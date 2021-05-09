To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse racing at Lingfield
There's an interesting card at Lingfield on Monday afternoon

Timeform pick out the best bets at Lingfield on Monday.

"...has been on a roll of late..."

Timeform on French Minstrel

Lethal Blast - 15:00 Lingfield

Lethal Blast showed speed rarely seen at this level when blitzing her rivals over course and distance last time, always looking in control after building a big lead. A 7 lb rise in the weights should not stop her following up under conditions that clearly suit.

Headley George - 15:35 Lingfield

This is not a strong race and it is worth siding with the consistent Headley George. He has finished runner-up on five of his last six outings and was successful on the other occasion. He ran up to his best when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he would have got even closer to the winner had he not been trapped on heels turning for home.

French Minstrel - 17:15 Lingfield

French Minstrel has been on a roll of late and can complete the four-timer. French Minstrel raced lazily when kicking off the winning sequence here in February but he has travelled kindly the last twice and looked especially straightforward last time, winning by a length and a quarter with a bit to spare. A 3 lb rise in the weights should not halt the winning sequence.

Smart Stat

Golden Rainbow - 14:25 Lingfield
21% - Archie Watson's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2017 season

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Lethal Blast @ 4.57/2 in the 15:00 at Lingfield
Back Headley George @ 3.02/1 in the 15:35 at Lingfield
Back French Minstrel @ 2.35/4 in the 17:15 at Lingfield

Lingfield 10th May (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 10 May, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hey Ho Lets Go
Aguerooo
Vandad
Lethal Blast
Shining
Sommer Katze
Starchant
Lua De Mel
Pink Flamingo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 10th May (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 10 May, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Headley George
Like Sugar
Anniemation
Violets Lads
Global Wonder
Lady of York
Dyagilev
Dove Divine
Weardiditallgorong
Miss Sligo
Song Of Beauty
Ruby Rubles
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 10th May (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 10 May, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
French Minstrel
Thorn
Retrospect
Fleeting Visit
Rays The One
Viaduct
Alchemystique
Tralee Hills
Sherpa Trail
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles