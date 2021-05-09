- Trainer: John Bridger
Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the best bets at Lingfield on Monday.
"...has been on a roll of late..."
Timeform on French Minstrel
Lethal Blast - 15:00 Lingfield
Lethal Blast showed speed rarely seen at this level when blitzing her rivals over course and distance last time, always looking in control after building a big lead. A 7 lb rise in the weights should not stop her following up under conditions that clearly suit.
Headley George - 15:35 Lingfield
This is not a strong race and it is worth siding with the consistent Headley George. He has finished runner-up on five of his last six outings and was successful on the other occasion. He ran up to his best when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he would have got even closer to the winner had he not been trapped on heels turning for home.
French Minstrel - 17:15 Lingfield
French Minstrel has been on a roll of late and can complete the four-timer. French Minstrel raced lazily when kicking off the winning sequence here in February but he has travelled kindly the last twice and looked especially straightforward last time, winning by a length and a quarter with a bit to spare. A 3 lb rise in the weights should not halt the winning sequence.
Smart Stat
Golden Rainbow - 14:25 Lingfield
21% - Archie Watson's strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Lingfield 10th May (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 10 May, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hey Ho Lets Go
|Aguerooo
|Vandad
|Lethal Blast
|Shining
|Sommer Katze
|Starchant
|Lua De Mel
|Pink Flamingo
Lingfield 10th May (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 10 May, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Headley George
|Like Sugar
|Anniemation
|Violets Lads
|Global Wonder
|Lady of York
|Dyagilev
|Dove Divine
|Weardiditallgorong
|Miss Sligo
|Song Of Beauty
|Ruby Rubles
Lingfield 10th May (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 10 May, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|French Minstrel
|Thorn
|Retrospect
|Fleeting Visit
|Rays The One
|Viaduct
|Alchemystique
|Tralee Hills
|Sherpa Trail