Lingfield Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Lingfield
Timeform bring you three to back at Lingfield on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Lingfield on Friday...

"There is a feeling he has an even bigger performance in the locker on a synthetic surface..."

Timeform on Khuzaam

Indie Angel - 14:35 Lingfield

Indie Angel developed into a useful filly last season, winning handicaps at Newmarket and Salisbury before landing a listed event over a mile at this course in October. She proved better than ever that day, and that victory earnt her a place in today's race. Connections have likely kept her fresh for this since given her ability to go well after a break and the drop down in trip shouldn't be an issue given her turn of foot. She should prove tough to beat.

Diligent Harry - 15:45 Lingfield

Diligent Harry attracted plenty of support and looked potentially smart when bolting up on debut at Wolverhampton in January and confirmed that impression when completing a simple task at Kempton the following month. He was again tight in the betting on his handicap debut over course and distance last time and was arguably unlucky not to win, a slow start putting him on the back foot and he was closing with every stride at the line. Diligent Harry remains a smart prospect who can give his backers last time compensation here.

Khuzaam - 16:45 Lingfield

Strong preference is for Khuzaam, who has some solid form to his name, and looked very good on his first run since undergoing a gelding operation when making a winning return at Chelmsford last month. He broke a run of second-place finishes in good style, arguably proving better than ever, not having a problem with the drop to seven furlongs, and leaving the impression that run should have put him spot on for this. There is a feeling he has an even bigger performance in the locker on a synthetic surface and he should prove hard to beat back up in trip.

Smart Stat

Khuzaam - 16:45 Lingfield

20% - Roger Varian's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Indie Angel - 14:35 Lingfield 1.9620/21
Diligent Harry - 15:45 Lingfield 3.39/4
Khuzaam - 16:45 Lingfield 3.412/5

Lingfield 2nd Apr (7f Cond Stks)

Friday 2 April, 2.35pm

Indie Angel
Shimmering Dawn
Fizzy Feet
Arafi
Pholas
Nirodha
Lingfield 2nd Apr (6f Cond Stks)

Friday 2 April, 3.45pm

Diligent Harry
Mighty Gurkha
Apollo One
Victory Heights
Zamaani
Water Of Leith
Yazaman
Bravado
Bakersboy
Silent Queen
Lingfield 2nd Apr (1m Cond Stks)

Friday 2 April, 4.45pm

Khuzaam
Mums Tipple
Intuitive
Fox Duty Free
Documenting
Bless Him
Via Serendipity
Silver Quartz
Mission Boy
Canagat
