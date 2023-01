NAP

Starshiba - 12:45 Lingfield

Starshiba came up short when bidding for a hat-trick at this course 11 days ago, but he shaped a lot better than the bare result in finishing third, doing well to be beaten just a length having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

The most impressive aspect of his performance was how strongly he finished the race, clocking a notably fast closing sectional.

Clearly thriving at present, Starshiba was perhaps unfortunate not to add to his tally last time and is fancied to make amends now stepping back up to a mile from an unchanged mark.

No. 3 (1) Starshiba EXC 2 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST

Goldsmith - 15:45 Lingfield

Goldsmith showed improved form when making a successful debut for Alice Haynes (formerly trained by David Menuisier) over this course and distance last month, finding plenty to lead late on having had most of the field still ahead of him entering the straight.

The official winning margin was just a neck, but it's easy to make the case that he was value for extra given the circumstances and the form is working out well with the fourth and fifth both winning next time.

Crucially, Goldsmith is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and could be one to follow now that he's found the winning groove.

No. 7 (5) Goldsmith (Ire) EXC 2 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 63

EACH-WAY

Oman - 14:15 Lingfield

Oman has failed to make an impact in two starts over hurdles for Alan King, but he was a useful performer on the Flat when trained by Ralph Beckett and a repeat of his best form in this sphere will give him every chance on these terms.

After all, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 89 having suffered a narrow defeat off 90 in May last year, so it's easy to see him running a big race at double-figure odds if the return to the level can rekindle his enthusiasm.